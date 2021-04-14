Log in
Katena Products Announces the Acquisition of ASICO, LLC.

04/14/2021 | 03:28pm BST
Katena Products, Inc. (Katena) a leading global provider of premium ophthalmic instruments, biologics, and devices to hospitals, surgical centers, and ophthalmic and optometric offices announces the purchase of ASICO, LLC (ASICO).

ASICO has been an industry leader for over 35 years – providing high-quality ophthalmic surgical instruments, with special focus on the design of new products and technologies. ASICO’s product range encompasses over 1,500 items including stainless steel and titanium instruments, single-use cannulas and blades, and selection of diamond knives.

“Acquiring the ASICO business complements our ophthalmic surgical portfolio and provides Katena increased reach globally, capitalizing on ASICO’s network of renowned clinical key-opinion-leaders. Once integrated, we expect to provide our customers with an even more-comprehensive value proposition,” says Steve Blazejewski, CEO of Katena.

“We are happy to bring our track record of high-quality, high-performance surgical instruments to Katena, where ASICO’s portfolio will fit naturally,” says Ravi Nallakrishnan, former President of ASICO, LLC.

About Katena Products, Inc.

Katena is a recognized worldwide leader in specialty surgical and consumable ophthalmic and optometric products. Katena markets a comprehensive line of surgical instruments, biologics, medical devices and optical lenses to physician offices, hospitals, and ambulatory surgery centers through their direct salesforce and to international customers in over 110 countries through an extensive distributor network. Katena continues to strengthen its position in these key markets through organic growth and merger and acquisition strategies. For additional information please visit www.katena.com.

Katena Products, Inc. is owned by Audax Private Equity, a Boston-based private equity firm. Since its founding in 1999, the firm has raised over $27 billion in capital across its private equity and private debt businesses. Audax Private Equity has invested over $6 billion in more than 135 platforms and over 925 add-on companies, and is currently investing out of its $3.5 billion, sixth private equity fund. Through its disciplined Buy & Build approach, Audax seeks to help platform companies execute add-on acquisitions that fuel revenue growth, optimize operations, and significantly increase equity value.

About ASICO, LLC.

ASICO, LLC, located Westmont, IL, has a 35-year history of providing high-quality ophthalmic surgical instruments to healthcare providers, while also remaining at the forefront new products and technologies. ASICO’s product range encompasses over 1,500 items ophthalmic products. The Walden Group (Tarrytown, NY) advised ASICO as merger and acquisition advisor. For additional information please visit www.asico.com.


© Business Wire 2021
