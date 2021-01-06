Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

KazTransGas JSC : The associated gas of Kashagan will be processed

01/06/2021 | 12:54am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Considering the growing demand of the Republic of Kazakhstan for commercial gas, the National Operator KazTransGas JSC (KTG) and North Caspian Operating Company N. V. (NCOC) signed an agreement on the provision of services for the extraction of raw associated gas.
This project is being implemented with the support of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Energy. The implementation of the project will give a significant impetus to the development of the gas processing industry and the creation of plants by domestic companies according to international standards. This is in line with the country's gas industry development strategy and the instructions of the President for the full-scale development of Kashagan.
NCOC (operator of the SRPSK) and KTG (operator appointed by the Republic of Kazakhstan) have reached an agreement and signed an Agreement according to which NCOC will supply 1,150 billion cubic meters of sulfur dioxide per year from the Kashagan field, and KTG will process this sulfur dioxide to the quality of commercial gas.
This project will allow NCOC to increase the level of production at Kashagan to approximately 450 thousand barrels per day by 2023.
The increase in the resource base of commercial gas will assist in the implementation of the plans of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan to increase gas exports and support domestic demand, as well as contribute to the further development of Kazakhstan as a significant participant in the gas market in the Central Asian region.

Disclaimer

KazTransGas JSC published this content on 31 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2021 05:53:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:10aOil hits 11-month high after Saudi Arabia pledges voluntary output cut
RE
01:07aTrump administration readies oil bidding in Alaska wildlife refuge
RE
01:04aOil hits 11-month high after Saudi Arabia pledges voluntary output cut
RE
01:02aONFIDO : and FundOf to Empower Content Creators to Monetize Their Work Through Trusted Transactions on Any Platform
BU
01:00aDON'T HOLD YOUR BREATH FOR RAGING GLOBAL INFLATION : Mike Dolan
RE
12:58aTokyo daily coronavirus cases exceed 1,500, renewing record - media
RE
12:55aThomson Reuters/INSEAD Asian Business Sentiment survey ceases publication
RE
12:54aKAZTRANSGAS JSC : The associated gas of Kashagan will be processed
PU
12:49aStocks fall as investors brace for possible 'blue sweep' in Georgia
RE
12:49aMarkets weigh winners and losers should Democrats take Senate
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NYSE's U-turn on China telco delistings may reverse again, amid tension and confusion over policy
2NYSE's U-turn on China telco delistings may reverse again, amid tension and confusion over policy
3EXCLUSIVE: Alibaba plans $5 billion bond this month amid regulatory scrutiny - sources
4PRADA S.P.A. : PRADA S P A : to post 2020 operating profit after strong second-half rebound in sales
5ILLUMINA, INC. : ILLUMINA : and Helix Collaborate to Assess Prevalence of New SARS-CoV-2 UK Variant (B.1.1.7) ..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ