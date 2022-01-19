Kazakh PM holds session on bankruptcy of individuals

Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov held a session dedicated to the development of a draft law «On reestablishing solvency of private individuals» (On bankruptcy of individuals), Kazinform has learnt from primeminister.kz.

Prime Minister Smailov heard reports from the ministers of finance, justice, the Chairman of the Agency for Regulation and Development of Financial Market, Deputy Governor of the National Bank.

The Head of the Kazakh Government gave an instruction to finalize the draft law and submit it to the Prime Minister's Office.

Source: Kazinform.kz