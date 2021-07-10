Kazakh President stresses the importance of increasing economic growth in 2nd half-year

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated the importance of increasing the economic growth in the second half-year of 2021 while addressing an expanded session of the Government, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«The main goal is to speed up the economic growth and increase the well-being of people. Despite the pandemic and restrictions, the country's economy was up 2.2%. Last year, the GDP fell by 2.6% due to the pandemic. However, it needs to be revitalized as soon as possible,» said the President at an expanded session of the Government.

He went on to say that the global economy restoration together with the anti-crisis measures and eased quarantine restrictions will contribute to the revitalization of business activity. He also pointed to the importance of increasing the economic growth in the second half-year of 2021.

The session will also feature reports by Prime Minister Askar Mamin, Chairman of the National Bank Yerbolat Dossayev, Deputy PM Yeraly Togzhanov as well as the governors of Mangistau, North Kazakhstan regions, and the Shymkent mayor.

Source: KazInform