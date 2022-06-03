Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Kazakh central bank likely to hold policy rate at 14%- Reuters poll

06/03/2022 | 07:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ALMATY (Reuters) - Kazakhstan's central bank looks likely to keep its benchmark interest rate at 14% on Monday amid heightened inflationary risks, according to analysts surveyed in a Reuters poll.

Five of the nine analysts polled by Reuters this week said they saw the rate remaining unchanged, with two forecasting an increase to 14.5%-17.0% and two expecting a cut to 11%-13%.

At its previous policy meeting in February, the bank raised the rate by 50 basis points and said it saw room for further tightening.

Annual inflation in the oil-exporting Central Asian nation rose to 14% in May from 13.2% a month earlier, although its tenge currency strengthened significantly against the dollar.

The Russian rouble also strengthened against the dollar. Russia is Kazakhstan's biggest trading partner.

Aibek Burabayev, deputy director of financial markets at ICBC Almaty, said that if the central bank was to stick to its policy of keeping the rate 300 basis points above inflation, it would increase it to 17%.

Eurasian Development Bank analyst Yevgeny Vinokurov, however, said the rate was likely to remain unchanged despite growing economic activity and government spending.

"The tenge's strengthening could ease inflation risks somewhat," he said.

(Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Robert Birsel)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:29aBlaze extinguished at Moscow office building, two injured
RE
07:29aMoldova raises interest rate to 18.5% to tackle inflation spike
RE
07:28aGerman exports bounce back in April from Ukraine war impact
RE
07:27aBACK ON THE ROAD : Ukrainian refugees have to vacate Bulgarian seaside hotels
RE
07:27aBritish suspect in Danish 'cum-ex' fraud case arrested in Dubai
RE
07:26aU.S. says some Indian officials ignoring or supporting attacks on minorities
RE
07:26aNorway oil and gas workers threaten strike, some crude output at risk
RE
07:25aFutures slide after Musk's warning on economy; jobs data in focus
RE
07:25aEU deal on single mobile charging port likely June 7 in setback for Apple - sources
RE
07:14aExclusive-Musk feels 'super bad' about economy, needs to cut 10% of Tesla jobs
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Exclusive-Musk feels 'super bad' about economy, needs to cut 10% of Tes..
2Australian tech billionaire takes on Elon Musk's 'return to office' dir..
3Futures slide after Musk's warning on economy; jobs data in focus
4Analyst recommendations: Micron, Microsoft, Snowflake, Solaredge, Veeva..
5MICROSOFT CORP : JP Morgan keeps its Buy rating

HOT NEWS