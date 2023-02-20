Kazakh oil decouples from Russian crude but risk weighs on price

MOSCOW, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan has separated its
oil exports from those of Russian crude by launching its own
KEBCO brand, but sanctions against Moscow are still putting
pressure on the price of Kazakh oil pumped through Russian
pipelines, data shows.
The Central Asian nation launched KEBCO (Kazakhstan Export
Blend Crude Oil) last June to distance its exports from the
Russian Urals blend amid Western sanctions.
The export route via the Russian port of Ust-Luga has long
been a secondary one for Kazakhstan which ships most of its
crude through the Caspian Pipeline Consortium, but it is an
important option for many Kazakh producers.
Although physically the Urals and KEBCO blends are the same,
Urals now trades at a $30 discount to Brent <BFO-URL-E>, while
KEBCO is about $20 more expensive than Urals <URL-KBC-NWE>.
That still leaves a sizeable discount to Brent which market
players say is due to a number of sanctions-related factors:
traders are cautious about buying from Russian ports, some
vessels avoid them altogether, and freight and insurance have
become more expensive.
As a result, it is currently more profitable for Kazakh
producers to sell crude domestically than to ship it via
Russia's Ust-Luga port, traders say. The equilibrium will change
if Brent crude climbs above $90, one trader said. Brent was
trading at around $83 a barrel on Monday.
(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Susan Fenton)