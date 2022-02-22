Log in
Kazakh tenge falls 2% vs dollar on Ukraine escalation

02/22/2022 | 05:19am EST
ALMATY, Feb 22 (Reuters) - The Kazakh tenge dropped more than 2% against the dollar on Tuesday, tracking the Russian rouble, which came under pressure due to the escalation of the security crisis around Ukraine with Moscow's recognition of rebel states in its east.

The tenge, which traded at around 438 to the dollar on Tuesday, its weakest in two months, often tracks the movements of the rouble, the currency of Kazakhstan's neighbour and former Soviet overlord.

"According to our estimates, the rouble may firmly settle in the 75-80 (roubles per dollar) range and we do not expect short-term spikes above 85," said Yevgeny Vinokurov, chief economist at the Eurasian Development Bank.

"Since Russia is Kazakhstan's key trading partner, this directly impacts the tenge-dollar rates."

Umut Shayakhmetova, chief executive of Halyk Bank, Kazakhstan's biggest lender, said the country would clearly be affected by the crisis in Ukraine.

"The question is whether the central bank is going to support (the tenge) at some point but, as we know, you can't support it for too long as you start burning forex and gold reserves, which are finite," she said. (Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva and Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Alex Richardson and Kevin Liffey)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.08% 1.35846 Delayed Quote.0.46%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.13% 0.7848 Delayed Quote.-0.95%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.24% 1.13349 Delayed Quote.-0.47%
HALYK BANK 0.64% 12.6 Delayed Quote.-24.12%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.51% 0.013356 Delayed Quote.-0.26%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.39% 0.67205 Delayed Quote.-2.15%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -1.30% 79.28 Delayed Quote.4.16%
HOT NEWS