Kazakh tenge falls 2% vs dollar on Ukraine escalation

ALMATY, Feb 22 (Reuters) - The Kazakh tenge dropped
more than 2% against the dollar on Tuesday, tracking the Russian
rouble, which came under pressure due to the escalation of the
security crisis around Ukraine with Moscow's recognition of
rebel states in its east.
The tenge, which traded at around 438 to the dollar on
Tuesday, its weakest in two months, often tracks the movements
of the rouble, the currency of Kazakhstan's neighbour and
former Soviet overlord.
"According to our estimates, the rouble may firmly settle in
the 75-80 (roubles per dollar) range and we do not expect
short-term spikes above 85," said Yevgeny Vinokurov, chief
economist at the Eurasian Development Bank.
"Since Russia is Kazakhstan's key trading partner, this
directly impacts the tenge-dollar rates."
Umut Shayakhmetova, chief executive of Halyk Bank,
Kazakhstan's biggest lender, said the country would clearly be
affected by the crisis in Ukraine.
"The question is whether the central bank is going to
support (the tenge) at some point but, as we know, you can't
support it for too long as you start burning forex and gold
reserves, which are finite," she said.
(Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva and Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by
Alex Richardson and Kevin Liffey)