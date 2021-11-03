Kazakhstan Stock Exchange Announces Its New KASE Global Sector

On November 1, 2021, Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE) opened a new sector for foreign securities trading called KASE Global. Trading with shares companies listed at the U.S. exchanges is going to start on November 15.

The main goal of KASE Global is to expand the range of financial tools available for traders.

«Trading sessions in the KASE Global sector are occurring from 11:20 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. with a settlement date of T+2. The U.S. dollar is going to be the main currency for all of these trading sessions. KASE plans to extend trading sessions' time and to widen the number of tools traded in the sector», - the stock exchange said.

To boost trades in the new sector, KASE is going to involve market-makers in this process. The stock exchange expects that this might raise investors' interest in the entire market and lead to the growth of liquidity at the KASE market.

According to Kazakhstan's Agency for Regulation and Development of the Financial Market as of October 1, 2021, the stock market capitalization in the country is about $67.5 billion or 1.8% more if compared to September 2021. The growth from the beginning of the year was 51.9%. In September 2021, the volume of traded stocks increased 7.3-fold over the prior month and reached $204 million.

As of October 1, there are 137 stocks from 122 issuers on the KASE platform. Four of them are traded in the sector of unlisted securities. In September 2021, KASE index increased 6.7% to 3,383,68 points. The growth from the year's outset was 26.5%.

KASE is a leading stock exchange in Central Asia. It holds the second position among CIS exchanges in terms of trading volume and the sixth position in terms of capitalization among the Federation of Euro-Asian Stock Exchanges (FEAS). FEAS is a universal trading platform for corporate and public securities, bonds issued by international financial institutions, foreign currencies, repo and swap operations and derivatives.

Source: Kursiv.kz