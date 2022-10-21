Kazakhstan against rouble-only payments for Russian gas - minister

ASTANA, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Russia's partners in the
Eurasian Economic Union (EEU), a post-Soviet trade bloc, should
have a choice of currencies with which to pay for natural gas
rather than be restricted to the Russian rouble, a senior
Kazakh official said on Friday.
The move is a fresh example of Central Asia's former Soviet
republics increasingly standing up to Moscow, aware of their
new-found leverage as Russia looks to their markets and trade
routes in a bid to circumvent Western sanctions.
The EEU is discussing the creation of a single market for
oil and gas and Russia has proposed using the rouble as the
currency of payment, Kazakh Energy Minister Bulat Akchulakov
told a briefing.
Moscow, facing sanctions from the West over its invasion of
Ukraine, demanded this year that Western customers pay roubles
for its energy supplies, a move that protects the money from
being frozen by foreign banks and is also aimed at reducing the
role of the dollar in global trade.
But Kazakhstan, the second-biggest economy in the
five-member bloc, does not agree.
"Our position (during recent discussions) was that this must
be an option to be chosen by the sides of a contract,"
Akchulakov said.
Kazakhstan both exports gas to and imports it from
neighbouring Russia, as only some of its regions are rich with
hydrocarbons.
(Reporting by Tamara Vaal
Writing by Olzhas Auyezov
Editing by Mark Potter)