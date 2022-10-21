Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Kazakhstan against rouble-only payments for Russian gas - minister

10/21/2022 | 06:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ASTANA, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Russia's partners in the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU), a post-Soviet trade bloc, should have a choice of currencies with which to pay for natural gas rather than be restricted to the Russian rouble, a senior Kazakh official said on Friday.

The move is a fresh example of Central Asia's former Soviet republics increasingly standing up to Moscow, aware of their new-found leverage as Russia looks to their markets and trade routes in a bid to circumvent Western sanctions.

The EEU is discussing the creation of a single market for oil and gas and Russia has proposed using the rouble as the currency of payment, Kazakh Energy Minister Bulat Akchulakov told a briefing.

Moscow, facing sanctions from the West over its invasion of Ukraine, demanded this year that Western customers pay roubles for its energy supplies, a move that protects the money from being frozen by foreign banks and is also aimed at reducing the role of the dollar in global trade.

But Kazakhstan, the second-biggest economy in the five-member bloc, does not agree.

"Our position (during recent discussions) was that this must be an option to be chosen by the sides of a contract," Akchulakov said.

Kazakhstan both exports gas to and imports it from neighbouring Russia, as only some of its regions are rich with hydrocarbons. (Reporting by Tamara Vaal Writing by Olzhas Auyezov Editing by Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.96% 1.11103 Delayed Quote.-17.17%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.28% 0.72363 Delayed Quote.-8.22%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.40% 0.97417 Delayed Quote.-14.00%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.09% 0.012096 Delayed Quote.-10.29%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.44% 0.56425 Delayed Quote.-17.22%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.24% 61.35 Delayed Quote.-17.47%
Latest news "Economy"
06:35aTesco raises 'meal deal' price for first time in over a decade
RE
06:33aKazakhstan against rouble-only payments for Russian gas - minister
RE
06:32aThai consumer group to file petition against True, DTAC merger
RE
06:29aFitch cuts Pakistan's sovereign credit rating to 'CCC+' from 'B-'
RE
06:29aBrazil's Minerva to buy Australian Lamb Company for about $260 mln
RE
06:29aRussia says it destroyed foreign-made-weapons depot in Kherson region
RE
06:26aSri Lanka consumer inflation hits record 73.7% in September
RE
06:24aChina bourses allow more bond ETFs to be used as collateral for borrowing
RE
06:24aRotterdam port's throughput up 0.3% in 2022; LNG, coal rise
RE
06:24aFactbox-Conservative leadership race: who will replace Liz Truss as UK prime minister?
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Factbox-Elon Musk says recession could last until 2024
2Explainer-Yen is past key 150 threshold. What's next?
3Russia poised to largely skirt new G7 oil price cap
4Adidas Shares Stumble After 2022 Guidance Cut
5Exclusive-Automakers to double spending on EVs, batteries to $1.2 trill..

HOT NEWS