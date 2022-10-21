Kazakhstan against rouble-only payments for Russian gas - minister

ASTANA, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Russia's partners in the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU), a post-Soviet trade bloc, should have a choice of currencies with which to pay for natural gas rather than be restricted to the Russian rouble, a senior Kazakh official said on Friday.

The move is a fresh example of Central Asia's former Soviet republics increasingly standing up to Moscow, aware of their new-found leverage as Russia looks to their markets and trade routes in a bid to circumvent Western sanctions.

The EEU is discussing the creation of a single market for oil and gas and Russia has proposed using the rouble as the currency of payment, Kazakh Energy Minister Bulat Akchulakov told a briefing.

Moscow, facing sanctions from the West over its invasion of Ukraine, demanded this year that Western customers pay roubles for its energy supplies, a move that protects the money from being frozen by foreign banks and is also aimed at reducing the role of the dollar in global trade.

But Kazakhstan, the second-biggest economy in the five-member bloc, does not agree.

"Our position (during recent discussions) was that this must be an option to be chosen by the sides of a contract," Akchulakov said.

Kazakhstan both exports gas to and imports it from neighbouring Russia, as only some of its regions are rich with hydrocarbons. (Reporting by Tamara Vaal Writing by Olzhas Auyezov Editing by Mark Potter)