Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Kazakhstan arrests ex-security chief as it presses crackdown on protests

01/08/2022 | 12:15pm GMT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Nur-Sultan amid tightened security following mass protests in Kazakhstan

ALMATY (Reuters) - Kazakhstan's former intelligence chief has been arrested on suspicion of treason, the state security agency said on Saturday, as the former Soviet republic cracks down on a wave of unrest and starts to assign blame.

The detention of Karim Massimov was announced by the National Security Committee which he himself headed until he was fired by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Wednesday as violent protests swept across the Central Asian nation.

Tokayev's office said he had told Russian President Vladimir Putin in a phone call that the situation was stabilising.

"At the same time, hotbeds of terrorist attacks persist. Therefore, the fight against terrorism will continue with full determination," it quoted him as saying.

The Kremlin said Putin backed Tokayev's idea to convene a video call of leaders from the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO), under whose umbrella Russia and four other former Soviet republics have sent troops into Kazakhstan to help restore order. It was not clear when this would take place.

Dozens of people have died, thousands have been detained and public buildings across Kazakhstan have been torched over the past week in the worst violence experienced in the major oil and uranium producer since it became independent in the early 1990s as the Soviet Union collapsed.

Tokayev has ordered his troops to shoot to kill to put an end to what he has called attacks by bandits and terrorists.

He said on Friday the state had "slept through" instigators' preparations to launch attacks on the biggest city, Almaty, and across the country. The arrest of Massimov indicated that moves against those deemed responsible are under way.

Apart from heading the intelligence agency that replaced the Soviet-era KGB, Massimov is a two-time ex-prime minister who worked closely with former President Nursultan Nazarbayev, the country's ruler for three decades until he turned over the presidency to Tokayev in 2019.

The demonstrations across the country began as a response to a fuel price hike but swelled into a broad movement against Tokayev's Russian-backed government and 81-year-old Nazarbayev, whose family is widely believed to have retained influence in Nur-Sultan, the capital that bears his name.

EAST-WEST TENSIONS

After several days of violence, security forces appeared to have reclaimed control of the streets of Kazakhstan's main city Almaty on Friday.

Some businesses and petrol stations began to reopen on Saturday in the city of around 2 million people as security forces patrolled the streets. Occasional gunshots could still be heard around the city's main square.

The deputy mayor of the city was quoted by Russia's RIA news agency as saying operations to purge the city of "terrorists and bandit groups" were still under way and citizens were advised to stay at home.

In Nur-Sultan, Reuters filmed police stopping drivers at a checkpoint with a heavy presence of armed soldiers nearby.

The interior ministry said that more than 4,400 people had been detained since the start of the unrest. Tokayev announced that a national day of mourning would take place on Monday to commemorate those killed in the unrest.

Access to the internet, which was been largely shut down across the country for days, was still heavily disrupted on Saturday.

The deployment of the Russia-led CSTO military alliance in Kazakhstan at Tokayev's invitation comes at a time of high tension in East-West relations as Russia and the United States gear up for talks next week on the Ukraine crisis.

Moscow has deployed large numbers of troops near its border with Ukraine though it denies U.S. suggestions that it is planning to invade the country, saying it wants guarantees that NATO will halt its eastward expansion.

Washington has challenged the justification for sending Russian troops to Kazakhstan and questioned whether what has been billed as a mission of days of weeks could turn into a much longer presence.

"One lesson of recent history is that once Russians are in your house, it's sometimes very difficult to get them to leave," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday.

(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov and Mariya Gordeyeva in Almaty and Tamara Vaal in Nur-Sultan; Additional reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber in Moscow; Writing by Mark Trevelyan; Editing by Pravin Char)

By Olzhas Auyezov and Tamara Vaal


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.16% 81.81 Delayed Quote.5.20%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.69% 75.7662 Delayed Quote.1.81%
WTI -0.80% 78.849 Delayed Quote.5.49%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:31aIndia's Bharat Biotech says its Covaxin booster dose offers long term protection
RE
08:31aRussia reacts furiously to Blinken jibe over troops in Kazakhstan
RE
08:28aRussia reacts furiously to Blinken jibe over troops in Kazakhstan
RE
08:24aElections in India's most populous state to start in Feb. 10
RE
08:07aCambodia to take 'different approaches' to Myanmar crisis as ASEAN chair
RE
07:50aAid workers say Ethiopia air strike in northwest Tigray killed 56 people
RE
07:37aAt least 16 stranded snow-tourists die at Pakistan hill station
RE
07:34aU.N. launches Sudanese political process to end post-coup crisis
RE
07:33aAustrian chancellor says he has no COVID symptoms and 'doing well'
RE
07:15aKazakhstan arrests ex-security chief as it presses crackdown on protests
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Biden calls Colorado's most destructive wildfire 'code red' climate war..
2Tesla raises Full Self Driving software price to $12,000 in U.S., Musk ..
3Credit Suisse chairman to be rebuked by board over COVID-19 rule breach..
4Facebook parent's head of communications leaves company
5UK to seek extra 4 billion pounds from builders over flammable cladding..

HOT NEWS