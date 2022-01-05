Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Kazakhstan government resigns after violent protests over fuel price

01/05/2022 | 12:04am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attends an informal annual summit of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) heads of state in Strelna on the outskirts of Saint Petersburg

ALMATY (Reuters) - Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev accepted the government's resignation on Wednesday, his office said, after a fuel price increase in the oil-rich Central Asian country triggered protests in which nearly 100 police were injured.

Police used tear gas and stun grenades late on Tuesday to drive hundreds of protesters out of the main square in Almaty, the former Soviet republic's biggest city, and clashes went on for hours in nearby areas.

The protests shook the former Soviet republic's image as a politically stable and tightly controlled country, which it has used to attract hundreds of billions of dollars of foreign investment in its oil and metals industries over three decades of independence.

Speaking to acting cabinet members, Tokayev ordered them and provincial governors to reinstate LPG price controls and broaden them to gasoline, diesel and other "socially important" consumer goods.

He also ordered the government to develop a personal bankruptcy law and consider freezing utilities' prices and subsidising rent payments for poor families.

He said the situation was improving in protest-hit cities and towns after the state of emergency was declared which included a curfew and movement restrictions.

The protests began in the the oil-producing western province of Mangistau on Sunday following the lifting of price caps on liquefied petroleum gas, a popular car fuel, a day earlier, after which its price more than doubled.

Tokayev declared the emergency in Almaty and Mangistau and has said that domestic and foreign provocateurs were behind the violence.

Separately, the interior ministry said that in addition to Almaty, government buildings were attacked in the southern cities of Shymkent and Taraz overnight, with 95 police officers wounded in clashes. Police have detained more than 200 people.

Almaty mayor Bakytzhan Sagintayev said in an address to residents that the situation in the city was under control and security forces were detaining "provocateurs and extremists".

(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Robert Birsel and Michael Perry)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.15% 80.04 Delayed Quote.0.63%
WTI -0.07% 76.991 Delayed Quote.0.58%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:21aNorth Korea fires suspected missile as S.Korea breaks ground for 'peace' railway
RE
12:18aTencent raises $3 billion by trimming stake in Singapore's Sea
RE
12:16aJGB yields flat as solid 10-year note auction boosts sentiment
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:15aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : India's services growth slows in Dec, inflation pressures persist
RE
12:13aTempers fraying in Australia as COVID-19 cases hit new highs
RE
12:07aChina's Henan hit by COVID curbs after sporadic cases
RE
12:07aIndia's Future Group shares fall after court decision on Amazon arbitration appeal
RE
12:05aSony looks to electric cars for its next big hit
RE
12:04aKazakhstan government resigns after violent protests over fuel price
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tencent raises $3 billion by trimming stake in Singapore's Sea
2Dow posts closing record high for 2nd day, boosted by banks
3Private equity firm TPG seeks $9.5 billion valuation in U.S. IPO
4U.S. carrier Allegiant Air to buy 50 Boeing 737 MAX jets -sources
5Thousands of stranded drivers cleared from snowbound Virginia highway

HOT NEWS