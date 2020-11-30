Log in
Kazakhstan open to talks on OPEC+ deal

11/30/2020 | 08:26am EST
NUR-SULTAN (Reuters) - Kazakhstan is willing to reach an agreement with other members of the OPEC and non-OPEC pact on the future of existing oil output curbs, a government source told Reuters on Monday.

Members of the group known as OPEC+ will consider whether to extend existing oil cuts for three to four months or to increase output gradually from January during two days of talks that start on Monday, OPEC+ sources told Reuters earlier.

Commenting on reports that the Central Asian nation closely allied with Russia opposed the extension of curbs, a Kazakh government source said: "We are not against (finding a) consensus. We have expressed our position. We are ready to discuss it with our partners."

The source provided no other details. Russia's TASS news agency quoted a Kazakh government source as saying that the Nur-Sultan cabinet has proposed easing the output curbs in the fist quarter of 2021.

The cuts have forced Kazakhstan to reduce combined oil and gas condensate output to an estimated 85.6 million tonnes from last year's 90.5 million tonnes.

(Reporting by Tamara Vaal; writing by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by Louise Heavens, Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2020
