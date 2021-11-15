Log in
Kean Health, a Newly Launched Brand by Psomagen, Inc., Is Making At-home Testing Accessible to Improve Human Wellness

11/15/2021 | 03:15pm EST
Psomagen Inc., a long-standing provider of genetic testing services as a CLlA-certified/CAP-accredited laboratory, has launched a new brand of at-home wellness tests catered to consumers as Kean Health.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211115006203/en/

Introducing our Kean Health kit lineup. Kean Gene is a personalized gene test that reveals info about more than 100 different traits related to health, nutrition, appearance, sensitivity, and more. Kean Gut provides you with a snapshot of your gut microbiome and general recommendations to help you improve your gut health. Kean Gut+ provides you with personalized insights about the status of your gut microbiome and how to improve your own gut health and overall wellness. Stop guessing. Start testing. (Photo: Business Wire)

Under Kean Health, the company has recently built a leadership team with a proven track record of commercializing consumer products as well as services based on genetic analysis technologies. The leadership team includes Take Ogawa (Chief Commercial Officer), Stephanie Blauwkamp (Head of Marketing), Jason Scharf (Vice President of Strategy and Partnerships), Dr.Yoon Jeon (Head of Product Development), and Joonho Rhee (Chief Financial Officer). Combined, they have over 60 years of experience in commercializing products in the technology and healthcare-related markets at companies such as Medtronic, Illumina, Roche, and Samsung. According to Psomagen CEO Ryan Kim, “We want to show our customers that we offer an easy and uplifting approach to health and wellness that is backed by science. Kean Health is leveraging over 17 years of experience in the laboratory testing industry; This new brand is a testament to our commitment and desire to help every person learn more about their health status and take action to improve it.”

Psomagen has been in the at-home testing consumer market for the last two years. In that time, the company has continued to invest and refine its offerings and services catered to the American consumer. “As cliché as this may sound these days, we have built Kean Health specifically for the consumer - every American. All of us are consumers after all and we care about improving our health more than ever,” says Chief Commercial Officer Take Ogawa. “By making at-home testing intuitive and accessible, our users start a lifetime journey of taking data-driven action to improve their wellness. The gut microbiome in particular is so dynamic and changeable. With repeated testing, we can measure how our diet, mood, sleep, and supplementation directly affect our well-being. The goal for all of us is to stop guessing. Start testing.”

Kean Health offers no band-aid approach to personalized wellness management. Backed by science and trusted by experts. At-home testing offerings include gut microbiome testing, genetic trait analysis, vaginal microbiome health with more to come. A Psomagen, Inc. brand, Kean Health, is supported by a global leader in genomics and laboratory testing - Macrogen, Inc., based in South Korea. Psomagen and Macrogen are publicly traded companies, listed on the KOSDAQ. Psomagen’s labs are US-based -CLIA and CAP certified.


HOT NEWS