Kearney's Global Business Policy Council welcomes Nigel Andrade as senior fellow

01/31/2022 | 10:32am EST
WASHINGTON and SYDNEY, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kearney's Global Business Policy Council (GBPC) announced today the appointment of Nigel Andrade as senior fellow.

Nigel—a Kearney partner based in Sydney, elected member of Kearney's global board of directors, and founder and lead partner of Kearney IGNITE (formerly the Proposition and Customer Experience Labs)—brings with him more than 20 years of experience helping global companies align purpose and performance. Passionate about innovation, shared value, and stakeholder capitalism, Nigel believes corporations can and must be a force for good in the world. While maintaining both his IGNITE and Kearney board roles, in his new position as senior fellow with the GBPC, Nigel will work with select boards and CEOs to help their companies address socioenvironmental challenges while delivering sustainable returns.

"As a new member of the Global Business Policy Council team, I look forward to empowering companies as they reexamine their organizations in this rapidly changing world and reimagine ways of working that benefit everyone," Nigel said.

"Nigel's unique perspective and set of skills will be vital to helping our clients navigate extremely challenging and volatile times," said GBPC Managing Director Erik R. Peterson. "Corporations can no longer focus exclusively on the bottom line. They must find ways to benefit internal and external stakeholders, account for and mitigate their own environmental impact on the planet—and do this while navigating global macroeconomic and geopolitical shocks. Nigel's purpose-driven approach will be key to finding and maintaining that complex balance."  

The Global Business Policy Council is rated by the University of Pennsylvania's Go To Think Tank Index as one of the top for-profit think tanks in the world. Founded in 1992, the GBPC helps corporate and public-sector leaders decipher geopolitical, economic, social, and technological changes and their effects on the global operating environment for business.

About Kearney
As a global consulting partnership in more than 40 countries, our people make us who we are. We're individuals who take as much joy from those we work with as the work itself. Driven to be the difference between a big idea and making it happen, we help our clients break through. Learn more at Kearney.com.

Media contact:
Meir Kahtan
Meir Kahtan Public Relations, LLC
+1 917-864-0800
mkahtan@rcn.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kearneys-global-business-policy-council-welcomes-nigel-andrade-as-senior-fellow-301471601.html

SOURCE Kearney


© PRNewswire 2022
