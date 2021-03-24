Log in
Kebotix : Announces Investment by SIT Capital

03/24/2021 | 09:06am EDT
Kebotix, a Cambridge-based technology platform company for new chemicals and materials, announced SIT Capital as a major investor in its Series A funding. The $11.4 million round, announced last spring, was led by Denmark-based Novo Holdings, a leading international life science investor.

“The strength of SIT Capital’s expertise and network of relevant experts add tangible value to Kebotix’s robotics-powered platform that discovers and bring to market new materials faster and more affordably,” said SIT Founder Dr. Serguei Beloussov, also chairman of the board, CEO and founder of Acronis, a Swiss-based software and services company. “Driven by robotics, chemistry and physics, Kebotix is an ideal fit for the interdisciplinarity of SIT.”

The SIT ecosystem links research, education and business in a close-knit, self-sustainable cycle. The SIT community, which includes the international research-led university Schaffhausen Institute of Technology, develops industry projects, startups, spin-offs and technology licensing.

“Kebotix is thrilled to join SIT Capital’s portfolio of tech startups rooted in quantum technology, living materials, life sciences and information technology,” said Kebotix Founder and CEO Dr. Jill S. Becker. “An investment by SIT Capital is more than financial; like Kebotix, SIT Capital is dedicated to finding innovative solutions to global challenges. This brings even more pride to Kebotix being part of a unique ecosystem built on the expertise of top international minds in chemistry, computer science and business.”

SIT Capital joins a list of investors that includes One Way Ventures, ArcTern Ventures, Flybridge Ventures, Baidu Ventures, Embark Ventures and Propagator Ventures, in addition to Novo Holdings.

About Kebotix

Kebotix partners with the private and public sector in harnessing the power of its breakthrough platform that combines artificial intelligence and robotic automation to discover chemicals and materials significantly faster and more affordably. Kebotix is backed by a growing, talented and dedicated team led by world-class scientists and serial entrepreneurs – plus the world’s first self-driving lab for materials discovery – to develop AI/machine learning roadmaps and define problems and solution properties for its partners, and solve the world’s most urgent problems for everyone else. Kebotix provides its partners technology access to its digital R&D solutions and complete end-to-end materials innovation programs to stay ahead of competition in the digital revolution. For more information, visit www.kebotix.com.

About SIT Capital

SIT Capital is an international venture capital firm built by the world’s leading entrepreneurs to support early-stage digital startups around the world. SIT Capital members are science-based investors with vast startup and technology transfer expertise who have built several global tech companies, including Acronis, Parallels and Acumatica, and use this entrepreneurial experience to help both startups and investors. The SIT Capital partner network includes several venture investors, specializing in tech projects, scientific research, and digital transformation activities. Together with the Schaffhausen Institute of Technology, SIT Capital drives transformative advances in science, research, and technology. For more information, visit www.sit.capital.


© Business Wire 2021
