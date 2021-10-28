Keener Investments Announces Hire of Pam McGlashen President of Keener Management

Keener Investments, a fully integrated real estate investment company in Houston, Texas, has announced today that Pamela McGlashen has joined their firm as President of Keener Management.

“Pamela is a highly regarded property management executive that brings more than 39 years of vast experience in both the owner and fee managed property management industry. Her experience and knowledge will help build upon Keener Management’s past success and lead us into the future,” said Jerry Smith, Chief Operating Officer and Managing Director. In her role at Keener Management, Pamela will oversee all functions of the operations of management of the owner managed portfolio. “Pamela has a proven track record as a leader for property management organizations that have experienced large scale growth, and we are excited to have her join our executive management team at Keener as we rapidly expand,” added Stephen Smith, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director.

Previously, Pamela held the positions of President of Property Management for Allied Orion Group, Director of Asset Management for Arel Capital, and President of Kaplan Property Management. In these various roles, Pamela oversaw operations of more than 130 multifamily properties in over 10 states; overseeing approximately 600 employees; Regulatory Compliance Departments; Human Resources and new business development, fiscal planning, and budgeting.

Pamela has participated in various industry organizations and associations including President-Elect of the Apartment Association of New Orleans, Board of Directors for Apartment Association of Louisiana, Board Member for National Multi Housing Counsel, and served as an Advisory Board Member for the Houston Apartment Association.

About Keener Investments:

Keener Investments is a fully integrated real estate investment company located in Houston, TX. Keener Investments specializes in the acquisition and renovation of multifamily assets (apartment communities) which will benefit from our proven value-add strategy. For two consecutive years, Keener Management was named as one of the Best Places to Work Multifamily®. Keener Management was overall ranked #9 and #12 Nationally for 2020 and 2021, respectively. For Women, Keener Management ranked #1 and #2 Nationally for 2020 and 2021.

