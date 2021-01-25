Keep City of London statue to educate public about slavery, says campaign group

LONDON, Jan 25 (Reuters) - The statue of a former Lord Mayor
of London should not be taken down but rather kept in place to
educate future generations about the evils of slavery, a
campaign group said on Monday.
City of London representatives agreed last week to remove a
statue of William Beckford from its Guildhall home as part of a
wider debate about how Britain remembers and represents history,
following last year's Black Lives Matter protests.
Beckford was twice Lord Mayor of London in the 18th century
and had plantations in Jamaica with slaves.
The Public Statues and Sculpture Association (PSSA), which
champions the historical context of sculptures, said it has
asked the current Lord Mayor to keep the statue in place.
"We are very sympathetic to the fact that Beckford has
strong associations to slavery and this absolutely needs to be
stated," PSSA Co-Chair Joanna Barnes said.
A board spelling out Beckford's role in slavery should be
added to the sculpture, said the PSSA, which has no powers to
stop the removal.
"This is a very important learning tool for the public.
There is no doubt at all that art history has been slanted from
the evils of slavery and it does need to be redressed," Barnes
said.
The statue's removal was approved by the City's policy and
resources committee last Thursday but faces a lengthy process
given the Guildhall's "Grade 1" legal protection as a building
of national historic importance.
Brian Mooney, the City's Chief Commoner (senior councillor),
told last week's meeting that the statue honours Beckford's
defence of constitutional liberty and is not meant to
commemorate a slaver.
"It would not be difficult to put the statue into context
with an appropriately worded sign – far easier than spending
upwards of one million pounds removing and replacing it," Mooney
said.
City councillor Oliver Lodge said the City should focus on
priorities like responding to Brexit and COVID-19 at this time,
and not on a statue in the Guildhall.
City of London political leader Catherine McGuinness said
last week that removing the Beckford statue was an important
milestone in a journey to a more inclusive and diverse City.
