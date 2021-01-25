Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Keep City of London statue to educate public about slavery, says campaign group

01/25/2021 | 08:20am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON, Jan 25 (Reuters) - The statue of a former Lord Mayor of London should not be taken down but rather kept in place to educate future generations about the evils of slavery, a campaign group said on Monday.

City of London representatives agreed last week to remove a statue of William Beckford from its Guildhall home as part of a wider debate about how Britain remembers and represents history, following last year's Black Lives Matter protests.

Beckford was twice Lord Mayor of London in the 18th century and had plantations in Jamaica with slaves.

The Public Statues and Sculpture Association (PSSA), which champions the historical context of sculptures, said it has asked the current Lord Mayor to keep the statue in place.

"We are very sympathetic to the fact that Beckford has strong associations to slavery and this absolutely needs to be stated," PSSA Co-Chair Joanna Barnes said.

A board spelling out Beckford's role in slavery should be added to the sculpture, said the PSSA, which has no powers to stop the removal.

"This is a very important learning tool for the public. There is no doubt at all that art history has been slanted from the evils of slavery and it does need to be redressed," Barnes said.

The statue's removal was approved by the City's policy and resources committee last Thursday but faces a lengthy process given the Guildhall's "Grade 1" legal protection as a building of national historic importance.

Brian Mooney, the City's Chief Commoner (senior councillor), told last week's meeting that the statue honours Beckford's defence of constitutional liberty and is not meant to commemorate a slaver.

"It would not be difficult to put the statue into context with an appropriately worded sign – far easier than spending upwards of one million pounds removing and replacing it," Mooney said.

City councillor Oliver Lodge said the City should focus on priorities like responding to Brexit and COVID-19 at this time, and not on a statue in the Guildhall.

City of London political leader Catherine McGuinness said last week that removing the Beckford statue was an important milestone in a journey to a more inclusive and diverse City.

(Reporting by Huw Jones Editing by Mark Heinrich)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:28aCairn Energy threatens to enforce arbitration award against Indian assets overseas - letter
RE
08:26aIndian farmers ride caravan of tractors into capital ahead of Republic Day
RE
08:23aLoved by students, scholars and writers for 450 years, Oxford pub succumbs to COVID
RE
08:20aKeep City of London statue to educate public about slavery, says campaign group
RE
08:19aSOLVAY : Chemical product information Solvay to use blockchain for a smooth-running circular economy
AQ
08:18aTHE9 : The9Signed LegallyBinding Memorandum of Understanding on the Purchase of Bitcoin Mining Machines
PU
08:17aChina's Xi calls for greater role for G20 in global economic governance
RE
08:16aChina's Xi calls for greater role for G20 in global economic governance
RE
08:15aHess to spend $1.9 bln in 2021
RE
08:13aFertitta-backed blank check firm to take Hillman public in $2.64 bln deal
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING C : EXCLUSIVE: Taiwan ministry says TSMC will prioritise auto chips if poss..
2ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE : ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : EDF Shares Drop on Report of Stalled Negotiations for Restruct..
3BP PLC : BP's oil exploration team swept aside in climate revolution
4KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V. : KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N : Philips sees good start to 2021 as pandemic-led demand cont..
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Global stocks rise on recovery hopes

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ