Keeper Security Launches Keeper Secrets Manager, the First Zero-Trust, Zero-Knowledge and Cloud-Native Solution for Securing Infrastructure Secrets

01/12/2022 | 02:01am EST
Keeper Secrets Manager is the first and only zero-trust, zero-knowledge and cloud native secrets manager that integrates into virtually any tech stack, with no on-premise installations required

Keeper Security, the leading provider of zero-trust and zero-knowledge cybersecurity software covering password management, dark web monitoring, digital file storage and messaging, announces the launch of Keeper Secrets Manager, a new cloud-based, zero knowledge solution for securing infrastructure secrets such as API keys, certificates, database passwords, access keys and any other type of confidential data.

“Over 80% of successful data breaches involve compromised credentials, and to a cybercriminal, the most desirable credentials are the ones with full access to an organization’s most sensitive data,” says Darren Guccione, CEO and Co-founder of Keeper Security. “Yet these highly sensitive and privileged credentials are almost always hardcoded into source code, CI/CD systems or config files. Keeper Secrets Manager enables organizations to protect these ‘hidden’ credentials across all of its infrastructure.”

Keeper Secrets Manager is fully-managed and 100% cloud-based, and it utilizes a new patent-pending security architecture. Additionally, it leverages the same zero-knowledge security model as Keeper’s top-rated enterprise password management (EPM) platform. While competing secrets management solutions require customers to buy special hardware, install a proxy service or use a specific cloud services provider, Keeper Secrets Manager seamlessly integrates into nearly any data environment, without requiring additional hardware or cloud-hosted infrastructure. It offers out-of-the-box integrations with a wide variety of DevOps tools, including Github Actions, Kubernetes, Ansible and more.

“Fast and seamless integration into organizations’ existing tech stacks is where Keeper Secrets Manager shines,” notes Craig Lurey, CTO and Co-founder of Keeper Security. “Organizations can get Keeper Secrets Manager up and running in about 20 minutes, which is less than the time it would take just to download competing solutions’ appliances. Keeper Secrets Manager is an elegant and secure solution for managing infrastructure secrets, without any added complexity, maintenance or security issues.”

Keeper Secrets Manager is a natural extension of the Keeper Enterprise Password Management (EPM) platform. It is incorporated into the Keeper Web Vault, Desktop App and Admin Console, with integrations into Keeper’s Advanced Reporting and Alerts Module (ARAM), BreachWatch, Webhooks, SIEM integration and compliance tools.

For more information on Keeper Secrets Manager, the Keeper EPM, and the rest of Keeper’s security solutions, please visit https://keepersecurity.com

About Keeper Security, Inc.

Keeper Security, Inc. ("Keeper") is transforming the way organizations and individuals protect their passwords and sensitive digital assets to significantly reduce cybertheft and data breaches. Keeper is the leading provider of zero-trust and zero-knowledge security and encryption software covering enterprise password management, role-based access control, event tracking, dark web monitoring, secure file storage, secrets management and encrypted messaging. Named PC Magazine's Best Password Manager (2019, 2020, 2021) & Editors' Choice (2019, 2020, 2021), U.S. News & World Report's Best Overall Password Manager (2021), and the Publisher's Choice Cybersecurity Password Management InfoSec Award (2020), Keeper is trusted by millions of people and thousands of businesses to protect their digital assets and help mitigate the risk of a data breach. Keeper is SOC-2, FIPS 140-2 and ISO 27001 Certified. Keeper protects businesses of all sizes across every major industry sector.


© Business Wire 2022
