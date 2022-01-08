Log in
Keeping Our People and Premises Safe

01/08/2022 | 12:18pm GMT
Since 1 October 2021, PETRONAS is allowing entry into its premises in Malaysia to only employees, contractors and third parties who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

This measure was taken in the effort to curb, reduce and eliminate the spread of the COVID-19 infection within its premises and among its employees for operational and business continuity as the country progresses into its phased recovery plan.

As a responsible employer, PETRONAS has a duty as stipulated in the Occupational Safety and Health Act 1994 (OSHA 1994) to ensure the safety, health and welfare of all of its employees, including the provision of working environment which is safe and without risks to health.

PETRONAS will continue to uphold this commitment and expects that all employees, contractors and third parties to fully cooperate and comply with the entry requirement as imposed by the Company.

Disclaimer

PETRONAS - Petroliam Nasional Berhad published this content on 08 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 January 2022 12:17:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
HOT NEWS