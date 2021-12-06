Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Keller Williams Announces Major Expansion of Community-Based Business Initiative

12/06/2021 | 03:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Franchise announces executive and divisional leader appointments in support of new strategy

Keller Williams (“KW”), the world’s largest real estate technology franchise by agent count and the U.S. leader in units and sales volume, announces a major expansion of its community-based business alignment and formation efforts in support of recognized and emerging real estate market segments.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211206005660/en/

Sajag Patel, Vice President of Segments, Keller Williams (Photo: Business Wire)

Sajag Patel, Vice President of Segments, Keller Williams (Photo: Business Wire)

To oversee the strategic endeavour around communities and segments, Sajag Patel has been promoted to vice president of segments. Patel previously served as the executive director of strategy for KW MAPS Coaching, the coaching division of KW.

“Today’s highly competitive real estate market is becoming more segmented and competitive,” said Patel. “So we’re building and revamping our KW business communities and segments to allow our agents to best focus on business growth with a much larger sense of connection, empowerment, and impact.”

In the new role, Patel will oversee the growth and ongoing R&D and M&A associated with its established business segments, such as KW Luxury, KW Commercial, KW Land, KW Young Professionals (KWYP), and KW New Homes, and with emerging communities, such as KW Military.

KW is slated to unveil more business communities in December 2021 and throughout 2022. By the end of 2022, KW is expecting to have five more emerging business segments launched. KW agents that join an established or emerging KW community have access to specialized training, technology, coaching, events, and referral opportunities.

“With our new community-based approach, we’re creating more opportunities for KW agents to mastermind, collaborate, and build referral networks around hyper-specific community and business segments, strengthening our ability to be the brokerage of choice for agents worldwide,” said Patel.

To support the continued growth of KW Commercial, KW announces strategic leadership appointments:

Cynthia Lee, Executive Leader of Strategy and Growth, KW Commercial

KW has appointed Cynthia Lee as the executive leader of strategy and growth of KW Commercial, the commercial real estate division of KW.

Lee is responsible for executing on a long-term strategy to grow and strengthen the KW Commercial brand.

Lee holds a Certified Commercial Investment Member (CCIM) designation. She is a past president of the San Antonio/South Texas Chapter for CCIM and continues to serve on the local board.

“We’re building the best commercial platform in the country,” said Lee. “The future is incredibly bright for KW Commercial, and I am honored to be part of leading such an amazing organization and our fleet of world-class commercial agents.”

John LeTourneau, Division Leader of Industry Engagement and Investment Opportunities, KW Commercial

John LeTourneau has been appointed the division leader of industry engagement and investment opportunities for KW Commercial.

A full-time real estate professional and leader since 2005, LeTourneau is also a volunteer advocate for the commercial real estate industry at the local, state, and national level and is the president-elect of the Mainstreet Organization of Realtors, the seventh largest real estate association in the country.

LeTourneau also serves on the Board of Directors for Illinois Realtors, NAR’s Commercial Committee, and was sworn into the Board of Directors of the National Association of Realtors in November.

Alicia Shepherd, Division Leader of Education & Training, KW Commercial

Alicia Shepherd has been appointed the division leader of education and training for KW Commercial. Shepherd has coached, mentored, and trained hundreds of commercial practitioners to grow thriving businesses.

Shepherd has been recognized with the 2020 KW Commercial Leadership Award, and as the 2019 Greater Los Angeles Association of Realtors Commercial Realtor of the Year. Currently, Shepherd serves as a board member for the Texas-based nonprofit, Long Way Home.

KW Commercial has more than 2,220 agents across the U.S. and Canada.

“The success of a business is directly related to the strength and talent of its leadership, and we are committed to aligning with the very best in the industry,” said Matt Green, head of agent growth and partner experience, KW. “Cynthia, John, and Alicia are grounded in the steeped traditions of commercial real estate and are innovating in partnership with our agents to ensure they continue to succeed.”

About Keller Williams

Austin, Texas-based Keller Williams, the world’s largest real estate technology franchise by agent count, has more than 1,100 offices and 200,000 associates. The franchise is also No. 1 in units and sales volume in the United States. kwx is the holding company of Keller Williams.

In 2020, Keller Williams initially began the formation of kwx, composed of Keller Williams, Keller Williams Worldwide, Keller Manage, Keller Offers and Keller Home Financial Services, consisting of Keller Mortgage and Keller Covered.

Since 1983, the company has cultivated an agent-centric, technology-driven and education-based culture that rewards agents as stakeholders. For more information, visit kwx.kw.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:25pWorksport Ltd Invites You to Join Us at the Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference
NE
03:23pALSTRIA OFFICE : JP Morgan lowers his opinion and switches to Neutral
MD
03:22pToyota to build $1.3B battery plant near Greensboro, NC
AQ
03:22pARCELORMITTAL : Société Générale SA shareholding notification - Form 6-K
PU
03:22pBYRNA TECHNOLOGIES : ANNOUNCES PRELIMINARY 2021 FOURTH QUARTER REVENUES OF $11.2 MILLION AND FULL YEAR REVENUE OF $42.2 MILLION - Form 8-K
PU
03:22pBENTLEY INCORPORATED : A primer on digital twin technology
PU
03:22pECOWAS Preliminary Declaration on the December 4th Presidential Election in The Gambia
PU
03:22pCANUC RESOURCES : LIVE Year End Update!
PU
03:21pCryptocurrencies post net inflows last week, but outflows seen on Friday - CoinShares
RE
03:21pBlue Diamond Growers Host 111th Annual Meeting, Announce New Board Members and Chairman's Ambassador Award Recipient
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks rally, dollar gains as Omicron fears ease
2What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
3Exclusive-SEC probes Tesla over whistleblower claims on solar panel def..
4ARCELORMITTAL : Gets a Buy rating from Jefferies
5Didi's New York exit a further blow to Chinese listings in U.S.

HOT NEWS