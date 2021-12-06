Keller Williams Announces Major Expansion of Community-Based Business Initiative

Franchise announces executive and divisional leader appointments in support of new strategy

Keller Williams (“KW”), the world’s largest real estate technology franchise by agent count and the U.S. leader in units and sales volume, announces a major expansion of its community-based business alignment and formation efforts in support of recognized and emerging real estate market segments.

Sajag Patel, Vice President of Segments, Keller Williams (Photo: Business Wire)

To oversee the strategic endeavour around communities and segments, Sajag Patel has been promoted to vice president of segments. Patel previously served as the executive director of strategy for KW MAPS Coaching, the coaching division of KW.

“Today’s highly competitive real estate market is becoming more segmented and competitive,” said Patel. “So we’re building and revamping our KW business communities and segments to allow our agents to best focus on business growth with a much larger sense of connection, empowerment, and impact.”

In the new role, Patel will oversee the growth and ongoing R&D and M&A associated with its established business segments, such as KW Luxury, KW Commercial, KW Land, KW Young Professionals (KWYP), and KW New Homes, and with emerging communities, such as KW Military.

KW is slated to unveil more business communities in December 2021 and throughout 2022. By the end of 2022, KW is expecting to have five more emerging business segments launched. KW agents that join an established or emerging KW community have access to specialized training, technology, coaching, events, and referral opportunities.

“With our new community-based approach, we’re creating more opportunities for KW agents to mastermind, collaborate, and build referral networks around hyper-specific community and business segments, strengthening our ability to be the brokerage of choice for agents worldwide,” said Patel.

To support the continued growth of KW Commercial, KW announces strategic leadership appointments:

Cynthia Lee, Executive Leader of Strategy and Growth, KW Commercial

KW has appointed Cynthia Lee as the executive leader of strategy and growth of KW Commercial, the commercial real estate division of KW.

Lee is responsible for executing on a long-term strategy to grow and strengthen the KW Commercial brand.

Lee holds a Certified Commercial Investment Member (CCIM) designation. She is a past president of the San Antonio/South Texas Chapter for CCIM and continues to serve on the local board.

“We’re building the best commercial platform in the country,” said Lee. “The future is incredibly bright for KW Commercial, and I am honored to be part of leading such an amazing organization and our fleet of world-class commercial agents.”

John LeTourneau, Division Leader of Industry Engagement and Investment Opportunities, KW Commercial

John LeTourneau has been appointed the division leader of industry engagement and investment opportunities for KW Commercial.

A full-time real estate professional and leader since 2005, LeTourneau is also a volunteer advocate for the commercial real estate industry at the local, state, and national level and is the president-elect of the Mainstreet Organization of Realtors, the seventh largest real estate association in the country.

LeTourneau also serves on the Board of Directors for Illinois Realtors, NAR’s Commercial Committee, and was sworn into the Board of Directors of the National Association of Realtors in November.

Alicia Shepherd, Division Leader of Education & Training, KW Commercial

Alicia Shepherd has been appointed the division leader of education and training for KW Commercial. Shepherd has coached, mentored, and trained hundreds of commercial practitioners to grow thriving businesses.

Shepherd has been recognized with the 2020 KW Commercial Leadership Award, and as the 2019 Greater Los Angeles Association of Realtors Commercial Realtor of the Year. Currently, Shepherd serves as a board member for the Texas-based nonprofit, Long Way Home.

KW Commercial has more than 2,220 agents across the U.S. and Canada.

“The success of a business is directly related to the strength and talent of its leadership, and we are committed to aligning with the very best in the industry,” said Matt Green, head of agent growth and partner experience, KW. “Cynthia, John, and Alicia are grounded in the steeped traditions of commercial real estate and are innovating in partnership with our agents to ensure they continue to succeed.”

About Keller Williams

Austin, Texas-based Keller Williams, the world’s largest real estate technology franchise by agent count, has more than 1,100 offices and 200,000 associates. The franchise is also No. 1 in units and sales volume in the United States. kwx is the holding company of Keller Williams.

In 2020, Keller Williams initially began the formation of kwx, composed of Keller Williams, Keller Williams Worldwide, Keller Manage, Keller Offers and Keller Home Financial Services, consisting of Keller Mortgage and Keller Covered.

Since 1983, the company has cultivated an agent-centric, technology-driven and education-based culture that rewards agents as stakeholders. For more information, visit kwx.kw.com.

