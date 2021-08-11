Keller Williams :' Opens Mega Camp to Agents Across Industry

Gary Keller and Jay Papasan to lead top producing agent panel discussions on growth best practices

Keller Williams (“KW”), the world’s largest real estate technology franchise by agent count, has opened Mega Camp, an annual training and technology user conference, to agents across the real estate industry.

“Once again we’ve brought together our top producing agents to learn directly how they’re thriving in these current hypercompetitive market conditions,” said Jay Papasan, vice president of Learning, Keller Williams. “It’s an exciting chance to learn directly from the best of the best on how to growth your business for tomorrow.”

Gary Keller, bestselling author, executive chairman and co-founder of KW, and Jay Papasan, bestselling author and vice president of learning at KW, will co-lead top producing agent and business leader panel discussions focused on best practices to grow a business in a hypercompetitive market.

Set to take place from August 23 to August 26, Mega Camp has more than 11,000 agents currently registered. Last year, MEGA Camp hosted 34,848 agents from 59 countries with 70% of registrants being first-time attendees.

On August 24, Keller, Papasan and Ruben Gonzalez, the chief economist of Keller Williams, will open the two-day series of panels by first discussing in-depth mechanics of the current housing market.

Panel Sessions include: (to take place on August 24 and 25)

Get the Most from Online Leads

Market for the Moment

The New Normal for Client Events

Lead Generation in a High-Demand Market

Gamify Your Database

Know the Market, Wow the Seller

New Homes, New Opportunities

The Changing Needs of Luxury

Above and Beyond: Helping your Buyers Succeed in a Seller’s Market

The Future Is Now: Automate Systems to Stay Out of Your Head and in Your Business

Leadership at Every Level: Deliver Results for Your Team’s Success

Key Relationships for Expansion Success

Know When You’re Ready to Grow

(Time) Block and Tackle: Master Your Schedule to Nail Your Goals

Keller and Papasan are the bestselling authors of The ONE Thing: The Surprisingly Simple Truth Behind Extraordinary Results, The Millionaire Real Estate Agent, The Millionaire Real Estate Investor and SHIFT: How Top Real Estate Agents Tackle Tough Times.

Along with a host of top producing KW agents, Carl Liebert, CEO of kwx, the holding company of KW, and Marc King, president of Keller Williams will lead discussion sessions at the conference.

Tickets remain on sale online. The agenda for MEGA Camp is available.

General session media and analyst live stream access is available upon request.

