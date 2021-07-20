Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Keller Williams : Unveils KW Expansion Network

07/20/2021 | 02:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Matthew Szalecki to lead efforts to be operational across U.S. by early 2022

Keller Williams (“KW”), the world’s largest real estate technology franchise by agent count and the U.S. leader in units and sales volume, is launching the KW Expansion Network to solely support the business operations of U.S.-based KW real estate expansion teams.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210720005936/en/

Matthew Szalecki, senior director of strategy and operations, KW Expansion Network (Photo: Business Wire)

Matthew Szalecki, senior director of strategy and operations, KW Expansion Network (Photo: Business Wire)

“Top-producing real estate teams continue to outperform the market substantially, so we’re accommodating their expansion needs under one national brand and one national brokerage,” said Marc King, president, Keller Williams.

“According to REAL Trends’ ‘The Thousand,’ the top-producing, U.S.-based real estate teams ranked by transaction sides saw mean transactions increase by 49.7% in 2020 over 2019,” said King.

By early 2022, the KW Expansion Network will be operational in all 50 states. Throughout 2021, KW will continue to initialize operations of the network.

A KW expansion team is a team that expands beyond its local market to a new location.

The KW Expansion Network will maximize operational efficiencies for teams and offer a simplified, standardized compensation plan for expansion teams to grow into new markets. The network was developed in partnership with KW’s franchise owners and stakeholders.

Matthew Szalecki has been appointed the senior director of strategy and operations at the KW Expansion Network. Along with leading the initial R&D efforts, he will direct the operations, risk management, and strategic policy and vision for the network.

Szalecki previously served as director of brokerage operations for Fathom Realty and as a regional operations manager for eXp Realty.

“I'm both honored and humbled by the opportunity to lead the KW Expansion Network,” said Szalecki. “We already lead the industry in the development and success of real estate teams. Now, we've made it operationally and financially simple to grow a team without borders.”

“Along with the operational efficiencies, expansion teams will be further supported with physical space provided by Keller Williams’ existing local offices for agents to meet with clients, attend live training events and closings, and contribute to the culture of the local market center,” said Szalecki.

About Keller Williams
Austin, Texas-based Keller Williams, the world’s largest real estate technology franchise by agent count, has more than 1,080 offices and 195,000 associates. The franchise is also No. 1 in units and sales volume in the United States. kwx is the holding company of Keller Williams.

In 2020, Keller Williams initially began the formation of kwx, composed of Keller Williams, Keller Williams Worldwide, Keller Offers, and Keller Home Financial Services, consisting of Keller Mortgage and Keller Covered.

Since 1983, the company has cultivated an agent-centric, technology-driven, and education-based culture that rewards agents as stakeholders. For more information, visit kwx.kw.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:07pGAMCO INVESTORS : to File a New $500 Million Shelf Registration Tomorrow
BU
03:07pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 1.06% to Settle at $69.35 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:04pDIDI ALERT : Shareholders With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the DiDi Global Inc. Class Action Lawsuit
BU
03:03pU.S. dollar advances to three-month high in safety move
RE
03:03pNIO : Kris Tomasson to Keynote at the ArtCenter College of Design's Virtual Car Classic
PU
03:03pAMEREN : Dream Center Peoria's new commercial kitchen one step closer to reality with major gift from Ameren Illinois
PU
03:03pKorea Ginseng Corp. Wins NutraIngredients-USA 2021 Product of the Year
GL
03:02pAsurio General Manager Jack Coffelt Appointed to the NFPA 72 Standards Committee
GL
03:01pFront Month Nymex ULSD Rose 1.39% to Settle at $2.0127 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:01pDeli Star Establishes New Headquarters in St. Louis, Missouri
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BUBBLES, BUBBLES EVERYWHERE: Jeremy Grantham on the bust ahead
2Most institutional investors expect to buy digital assets, study finds
3NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : RUNNING LOW ON BATTERY POWER: Brexit Britain faces an acid test
4Wall Street reverses sell-off despite COVID variant concerns
5EU to tighten rules on cryptoasset transfers

HOT NEWS