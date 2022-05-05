Log in
News: Latest News
Kellogg raises annual sales forecast boosted by price increases

05/05/2022 | 08:35am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Kellogg's Corn Flakes, owned by Kellogg Company, are seen for sale in a store in Queens, New York City

(Reuters) - Kellogg Co beat quarterly sales estimates and raised its 2022 forecast on Thursday, as consumer demand for the company's cereals and snacks remained resilient even in the face of higher prices.

Shares of the Michigan-based company rose 3.2% in premarket trading.

Costs from freight and ingredients such as wheat, corn and edible oils have surged in the last year due to pandemic-induced disruptions to the global supply chain, forcing the packaged food industry to raise product prices to cushion the hit to their profit margins.

Demand has so far held up stronger than expected, but analysts warn that demand, especially for the pricier cereals that Kellogg makes, could slow later in the year as rampant inflation shows no sign of cooling.

The company said it expects fiscal 2022 organic sales to rise 4%, compared with its prior forecast of an about 3% increase.

Net sales rose 2.4% to $3.67 billion in the first quarter ended April 2. Analysts on average had expected sales of $3.59 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 11.33% 818.25 End-of-day quote.37.93%
S&P GSCI CORN INDEX 0.66% 660.0619 Real-time Quote.33.67%
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 6.02% 1043.75 End-of-day quote.35.42%
