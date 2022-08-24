Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Kellogg taps company veteran to head cereal business spinoff

08/24/2022 | 09:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Kellogg's Corn Flakes, owned by the Kellogg Company, is seen for sale at a store in Queens, New York City

(Reuters) - Kellogg Co on Wednesday named Gary Pilnick, a 22-year veteran of the company and current chief legal officer, as the designated chief executive officer of its North America Cereal business, which it plans to spin off next year.

Kellogg said in June it would split into three independent companies, with the breakup resulting in the creation of a global snacking business that would also house its international cereal and noodles brands and its North America frozen breakfast division.

The packaged food maker announced Dave McKinstray, who has previously served in multiple executive finance roles, will serve as the finance chief of the new cereal company.

It also named insiders Sherry Brice-Williamson as Chief Supply Chain Officer and Doug VanDeVelde to serve as Chief Growth Officer of the cereal business.

The cereal business will include brands such as Kellogg's, Frosted Flakes and Froot Loops.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath and Mehr Bedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NOODLES & COMPANY 2.94% 5.25 Delayed Quote.-42.12%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:24aS.Africa's COSATU leads union protests over high cost of living
RE
09:22aKellogg taps company veteran to head cereal business spinoff
RE
09:22aISRAEL : Nuclear deal would give Iran $100 billion to destabilise region
RE
09:14aU.S. core capital goods orders rise, but momentum slows
RE
09:13aTwo Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant workers detained for aiding Ukraine - Russian national guard
RE
09:13aExclusive-China regulator warns banks against yuan selling - sources
RE
09:10aU.S. new vehicle prices to hit record high despite rising interest rates
RE
09:07aKellogg names insider Gary Pilnick CEO of cereal business spin-off
RE
09:07aU.S. Durable Goods Orders Unchanged in July
DJ
09:04aU.S. core capital goods orders increase in July
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analysis-'New shock' for European markets as gas price spike fuels infl..
2Publication of Interim Report January – June 2022
3Bavarian Nordic Announces First Half 2022 Results
4Central bankers head to U.S. mountains with a bad case of inflation ref..
5Analyst recommendations: Intuit, XPeng, Rio Tinto, Prologis, Charter Co..

HOT NEWS