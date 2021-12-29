Kelly Toyota Seizes Holiday Spirit, Donating to Three Community Causes

HAMBURG, Pa., Dec 29, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- In the spirt of holiday giving, Kelly Toyota has seized the opportunity by providing contributions to three much-needed community causes in December 2021.



As their motto goes, "For Over 50 Years, You Can Count on Kelly," these three local community services are the focus of Kelly's generosity - Tilden Township, Hamburg EMS, and Blue Mountain Wildlife.



* Tilden Township was presented with a check for $15,000 to upgrade their playground equipment.



* There was also a $10,000 check presented to the Hamburg EMS to upgrade their fleet of emergency vehicles.



* Additionally, a $5,000 donation was given to Blue Mountain Wildlife to go to preservation and conservation of wetlands and wildlife along the Schuylkill River.



Kelly Toyota considered all three causes well-worth supporting and was happy to spread Holiday cheer among the community they proudly serve.



Kelly Auto Group President Greg Kelly said, "We are very happy to be in Hamburg to better serve Berks, Schuylkill, and western Lehigh counties and glad to have the opportunity to contribute to the community."



