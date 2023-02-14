Ken Griffin's Citadel Securities reveals 5.5% stake in crypto bank Silvergate

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Citadel Securities, the market maker
that is owned by Citadel's Ken Griffin, on Tuesday reported a
5.5% stake in cryptocurrency-focused lender Silvergate Capital
Corp worth about $25 million, according to a regulatory
filing.
Shares in Silvergate jumped after the disclosure, and were
last up about 14%.
The filing was a result of the firm's market making
operations as opposed to a directional investment in Silvergate,
according to a person familiar with the matter.
Silvergate has been seeking to ease investor concerns over
its future, after reporting a $1 billion loss for the fourth
quarter because crypto exchange FTX's bankruptcy shook
confidence in the digital asset sector.
Federal prosecutors in Washington are probing Silvergate
and its dealings with FTX and Alameda Research, a source
familiar with the investigation has said.
U.S. custodian bank State Street Corp reported a
9.32% passive stake in Silvergate earlier this month.
(Reporting by Hannah Lang in Washington; Editing by Leslie
Adler and Jane Merriman)