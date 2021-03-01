Ken Kladouris Celebrates 10 Year Anniversary in the Wealth Management Industry

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Paving the way for evolution with his individual efforts, Ken Kladouris is proud to have invested 10 years of service as a wealth advisor. This milestone anniversary arrives on the heels of the pandemic, which has impacted the realm of investments in its own unique way. As a trusted advisor for his devoted clientele, Ken helped his portfolio of clients navigate the uncertainty of 2020 while charting their course forward into 2021. For more than a decade, Ken has relentlessly studied the market and adapted to meet the needs of his clientele who have substantial real estate holdings. Utilizing 1031 exchange strategies to assist clients in leaving behind the overwhelming demands of operating real estate, Ken helps his clients to discover more freedom so they can start living their lives by design. Similar to Ken's evolution, as his clients have been forced to reevaluate their priorities and clarify how their investments support their desired lifestyle, Ken has provided those he serves with timely information and context so, as a team, they can make informed decisions every step of the way.

"I believe perspective plays a vital role in decision making when it comes to investments. My journey has allowed me to cultivate a keen outlook that my clients rely on – opening the doors of opportunity for all."–Ken Kladouris

About Ken Kladouris, CDFA:

Ken Kladouris is an esteemed wealth advisor and published author who believes you should be living your life, by design. As a partner and President at Platinum Wealth Group, Ken holds Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) Series 3, 7, 24, 31 and 66 Registrations. Additionally, he holds a California Life and Health Insurance License. His first book, "Get There!" was developed as a tool that helps individuals discover the clarity they need to design their financial future. Passionate about serving the community, Ken is a part of CREW Orange County's 2021 Board of Directors where he is serving as the Director of Sponsorship. Additionally, Ken's perspective has been featured by media outlets such as Forbes, Addicted 2 Success, We Heart It and Wellbeing Magazine.

