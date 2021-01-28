Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Ken Kladouris : Joins CREW Orange County 2021 Board of Directors

01/28/2021 | 03:13pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Following his first year of service in CREW Orange County's chapter, Ken Kladouris has stepped into a new role on the chapter's Board of Directors. CREW Orange County is a non-profit organization of commercial real estate professionals. The organization provides opportunities for networking, education, leadership development and philanthropic involvement. CREW Network on a global level is impacting the industry through invaluable initiatives and opportunities for its members worldwide. The organization has active chapters in over 75 markets with over 12,000 members globally. Proud to be an active member, Ken is relentless in his commitment to supporting emerging leaders and industry icons who share is passion for giving back. Recognizing that the commercial real estate industry is heavily male dominated, Ken hopes his support helps champion a movement of change that balances the playing field.

"I look forward to contributing to CREW OC's chapter through driving sponsorships that support the growth and development of this empowering organization for women leading the way in commercial real estate."–Ken Kladouris

About Ken Kladouris, CDFA:
Ken Kladouris is an esteemed wealth advisor and published author who believes you should be living your life, by design. He is an active Partner and current President at Platinum Wealth Group and holds Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) Series 3, 7, 24, 31 and 66 Registrations. Additionally, he holds a California Life and Health Insurance License. His first book, "Get There!" was developed as a tool that helps individuals discover the clarity they need to design their financial future. This resource was compiled following Kladouris' own awakening. Becoming aligned with his "why", he recognized his true purpose was to assist men and women across the globe in their pursuit of achieving enhanced joy, freedom and fulfillment.

Learn More:
KenKladouris.com | LinkedIn

Contact: Paula Steurer
Sterling Public Relations
Direct: 949. 200. 6566
Paula@SterlingPublicRelationsOC.com

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ken-kladouris-joins-crew-orange-county-2021-board-of-directors-301217660.html

SOURCE Ken Kladouris


© PRNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:38pEXCLUSIVE : Lukoil unit to remove crude stored at idled Come-by-Chance refinery - sources
RE
03:38pIntroducing the POWER Act
PU
03:37pHAWAIIAN AIRLINES, INC. : Announces Pricing and Upsizing of Offering by Loyalty and Brand Subsidiaries of Senior Secured Notes due 2026
PR
03:36pScandion Oncology adjusts the PANTAX pancreatic cancer study
AQ
03:36pSCOPUS BIOPHARMA : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:36pGAN : B Riley Vision Day 2021 - Investor Deck
PU
03:36pGAN : Needham Growth Investor Deck - 2021
PU
03:34pINDEPENDENT BANK CORP /MI/ : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
03:34pRACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY : Named Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality Fourth Year in a Row
PU
03:33pStocks rise, dollar slips as risk aversion eases
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ