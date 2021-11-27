|
Kendra Scott Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals 2021: Earrings, Rings, Necklaces & More Jewelry Deals Collated by Consumer Walk
Save on a wide range of Kendra Scott deals at the Black Friday & Cyber Monday sale, together with the latest pendants & bracelet savings
Here’s our summary of the best Kendra Scott deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2021, featuring discounts on statement rings, charms & gemstone earrings. Access the best deals by clicking the links below.
Latest Kendra Scott deals:
-
Save up to 49% on jewelry at KendraScott.com - shop the latest deals on a wide assortment of earrings, necklaces, bracelets and rings
-
Save up to 27% on stud, hoop and drop earrings at KendraScott.com - check the latest savings on earrings made from different metals, gemstones and other materials
-
Save up to 49% on necklaces at KendraScott.com - find new deals on long strand, charm, pendant, link & chain, statement, multi-strand, choker and other necklace styles
-
Save up to 27% on gold, silver and rose gold rings at KendraScott.com - shop the latest savings on band, double band, set, two-finger and statement rings
-
Save up to 28% on bracelets at KendraScott.com - check the latest deals on chain, bangle, cuff, stretch, statement and set bracelets
-
Save on a wide selection of bridal jewelry at KendraScott.com - check live prices on bridal earrings, charms, necklaces, bracelets and rings
Best Jewelry Deals:
-
Save up to 49% on Kendra Scott jewelry at KendraScott.com - check live prices on necklaces, earrings, bracelets, charms, rings & more
-
Save up to 87% on a wide range of stunning jewelry from Pandora, Swarovski & more at Walmart - check the latest savings on jewelry with diamonds, crystals & other precious stones for women, men & kids
-
Save up to 50% on Kay Jewelers rings, necklaces, earrings, bracelets & other jewelry at Kay.com - check the latest deals on premium jewelry perfect for engagements, weddings, anniversaries and birthdays
-
Save up to 67% on Zales diamond engagement rings, necklaces, earrings, bracelets & more jewelry at Zales.com - click the link to see the latest deals on rings, necklaces, earrings, watches & more
-
Save up to 30% on Electric Picks jewelry collection at ElectricPicks.com - including the best-selling Ora necklaces and Cece hoops from the EP X Caitlyn collection
-
Save up to 77% on men and women’s jewelry at DegsandSal.com - shop the latest deals on necklaces, bracelets, rings and cuffs
-
Save up to 60% on top-rated Wolf jewelry boxes and watch boxes at Wolf1834.com - check the latest deals on Wolf jewelry safes, travel cases, jewelry cube, valet tray with cuff, & more
-
Save up to 30% on a wide range of Pandora jewelry at Pandora.net - get big savings on premium Pandora jewelry from charms to diamond necklaces
-
Save up to 67% on the jewelry made from unique sterling silver, pearls & gemstones at InspiranzaDesigns.com - including accessories, matching sets, & personalized jewelry
Want some more deals? Click here to enjoy the entire range of active deals at Walmart’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday sale and click here to shop Amazon’s latest Black Friday & Cyber Monday sales. Consumer Walk earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
About Consumer Walk: Consumer Walk reports the latest online retail news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Consumer Walk earns from qualifying purchases.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211127005093/en/
© Business Wire 2021
|
|