Kensington Vanguard Acquires Hometown Title & Escrow

NEW YORK, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kensington Vanguard National Land Services ("KV"), one of the largest independent, full-service national title insurance agencies in the country, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Hometown Title & Escrow ("Hometown Title").

Headquartered in Tyson's Corner, Virginia, Hometown Title is led by industry veteran Sharon Keegan. Sharon has built a highly regarded title agency focused on servicing both residential and more complex commercial transactions in the Northern Virginia and Washington DC markets.

Brian Cooper, Co-CEO of Kensington Vanguard said, "We are very excited to add the Hometown Title team to our successful and expanding DC Metro Division. This transaction represents the fourth acquisition we've made in the region and we look forward to continued growth."

The acquisition bolsters an already strong presence for KV in the DC Metro and Virginia market. Additionally, KV's national platform, infrastructure, technology, client base and capital, combined with Hometown's local experience and reputation, creates an opportunity for expansion of the business as Hometown is integrated into KV.

Sharon Keegan, Principal, added, "We are excited to join the KV team and look forward to working within their talented organization. I have built my business on providing exemplary customer service to our clients, and I am thrilled to be part of a team that has vastly similar standards. This transaction will give our team more capacity and resources to focus on servicing our clientele."

Kensington Vanguard National Land Services operates three divisions:

Commercial Division is a market leader in handling the largest and most complex commercial real estate transactions in the marketplace, servicing a prominent and diversified clientele consisting of property owners, developers, REITs, private equity funds, law firms, family offices and institutional lenders.

is a market leader in handling the largest and most complex commercial real estate transactions in the marketplace, servicing a prominent and diversified clientele consisting of property owners, developers, REITs, private equity funds, law firms, family offices and institutional lenders. Residential Division provides title and settlement services for residential purchases and refinances driven by realtors, attorneys and both regional and national mortgage originators. Approved as preferred vendor for leading financial institutions, this division's technology and operating model drive the highest quality execution and service.

provides title and settlement services for residential purchases and refinances driven by realtors, attorneys and both regional and national mortgage originators. Approved as preferred vendor for leading financial institutions, this division's technology and operating model drive the highest quality execution and service. 1031 Exchange Services Division, operating under the brand Legal 1031 Exchange, employs seasoned experts, attorneys and Certified Exchange Specialists. This subsidiary provides clients and their advisors with unparalleled IRC §1031 qualified intermediary services, enabling them to preserve wealth and achieve their business goals through the deferral of the capital gains tax they would recognize upon the sale of their investment property.

About Kensington Vanguard National Land Services

Kensington Vanguard National Land Services, headquartered in New York City, has offices in Arizona, Florida, New Jersey, Virginia, and Texas. It is one of the largest full-service national title insurance and settlement agencies in the U.S. Founded in 2002, Kensington Vanguard provides commercial and residential title insurance, settlement, escrow and 1031 exchange services. After a strategic investment by $30Bn private equity firm Stone Point Capital in 2016, Kensington Vanguard has continued to be a consolidator driven by industry leadership and financial strength. To learn more about Kensington Vanguard, please visit www.kvnational.com.

