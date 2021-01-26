Log in
Kent Imaging Becomes Net Health's First Integrated Imaging Device

01/26/2021 | 08:13am EST
PITTSBURGH, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tissue Analytics, a Net Health company that provides software solutions for the wound care industry, announced today that the company has partnered with Calgary, Canada-based Kent Imaging, Inc. to be the first member of its new application programming interface (APIs) program.  The API was announced in December, with additional partners scheduled to join in the coming months.

Kent Imaging is a leading innovator in oxygenation imaging that develops, manufactures, and markets medical technology that supports real-time decision making in wound care, vascular and surgical subspecialties.  Tissue Analytics is the market leader in wound imaging, providing artificial intelligence-powered software solutions that serve hospitals, post-acute facilities, and clinical trials.

The new agreement with Net Health enables Kent Imaging to expand the footprint and interoperability of their flagship product, SnapshotNIR®, which utilizes near-infrared light to determine tissue oxygen saturation (StO2), a key indicator of tissue health. Through the technology, clinicians are better able to plan appropriate interventions, reduce complications and improve outcomes.

"Our integration with Kent Imaging is the perfect example of the value of Net Health's API," said Kevin Keenahan, Senior Vice President of Business Development for Net Health and a founder of Tissue Analytics. "This agreement highlights how and why our API can benefit a wide range of industry innovators."

Net Health's API also enables vendors to benefit from the company's downstream connections with leading wound care electronic health record (EHR) systems, including Net Health® Wound Care (formerly WoundExpert®), the most widely used wound care-specific EHR in the nation, as well as Cerner, Epic and others. 

"Kent Imaging is excited to work with Net Health through the Tissue Analytics API to ensure that critical information on the state of a wound is incorporated into the patient record at every visit," said Pierre Lemire, CEO of Kent Imaging. "The integrated product streamlines workflow while providing documented tissue oxygenation data to complete the patient chart. By making our product interoperable with leading EMRs, we are ensuring that a wide range of clinicians and patients can access our innovative technology."

Dr. Luc Marengere, Managing Partner, TVM Capital Life Science and member of the Board of Directors at Kent Imaging, also applauds the new partnership. "Collaborating with Net Health, a leader in the wound care market, will support the accelerated adoption of the SnapshotNIR technology," says Marengere. "Clear unmet needs in wound care, such as non-healing wounds, are a huge burden with respect to patient outcomes and ever-rising healthcare costs. Delivering innovative solutions through partnership provides synergy in responding positively to this growing concern."

For more information, visit www.tissue-analytics.com and www.kentimaging.com.

About Net Health
Net Health provides software and analytics for specialty medical providers across the continuum of care. Net Health's interoperable solutions ensure compliance, improve outcomes, empower providers and inspire care. The company serves over 14,000 facilities, including 98 percent of the largest hospital chains, two-thirds of skilled nursing facilities and many leading hospice organizations and private practices. Net Health is a portfolio company of The Carlyle Group, Level Equity and Silversmith Capital Partners. www.nethealth.com

About Kent Imaging Inc.
Kent Imaging, located in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, is a leading innovator in oxygenation imaging, who develops, manufactures, and markets medical technology that supports real-time decision making in wound care, vascular and surgical subspecialties. Kent holds multiple patents in oxygen imaging technology and continues to provide innovative and advanced diagnostic imaging solutions to aid healthcare systems nationally and internationally. For more information about Kent Imaging, visit www.kentimaging.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kent-imaging-becomes-net-healths-first-integrated-imaging-device-301214940.html

SOURCE Net Health Systems, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
