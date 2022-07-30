Kentucky Gov. 'worried' death toll from floods will rise for weeks
07/30/2022 | 01:19pm EDT
STORY: Police and National Guard troops, including personnel from neighboring states, used helicopters and boats to rescue dozens of people from homes and vehicles in Kentucky's Appalachian coal-mining region.
"We're at 25 confirmed casualties. If there is one piece of good news, we now believe there are only 4 children and not six children in that number," Beshear said during a news conference on Saturday (July 30).