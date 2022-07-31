Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Kentucky floods kill at least 26, likely more: gov

07/31/2022 | 02:17pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: Drone footage shows the swollen Kentucky river following deadly torrential rains in the eastern part of the state.

At least 26 people, including children, have died so far in the flooding.

In a video clip released on Twitter, Governor Andy Beshear said on Sunday that more fatalities are predicted with authorities expecting to continue finding bodies for weeks.

"We do know of additional bodies that have been recovered. But we cannot confirm those deaths at this time. We have hundreds of millions of dollars of damage, hundreds of people displaced, but we are moving and moving fast."

Video released by the Defense Department showed a Kentucky National Guard flight crew readying a helicopter to deliver emergency supplies to affected areas.

A county search-and-rescue team shared these images of crews in an inflatable boat pulling people from homes last week.

The floods were the second major national disaster to strike Kentucky in seven months, following a swarm of tornadoes that claimed nearly 80 lives in the western part of the state in December.

Beshear on Thursday declared an emergency and described the disaster as "one of the worst, most devastating flooding events" in Kentucky's history.


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:20pOpec sec-gen al-ghais says russia's membership in opec+ is vital…
RE
03:18pOpec sec-gen al-ghais says russia is a big main player in the wo…
RE
03:16pOpec sec-gen al-ghais tells kuwait's alrai newspaper that opec i…
RE
02:57pSri Lanka President says it's not right time for Rajapaksa to return after fleeing country - WSJ
RE
02:44pWildfire burns 250 hectares of pine, injures firefighters in France
RE
02:31pWickremesinghe remained in contact with rajapaksa to deal with a…
RE
02:28pWickremesinghe says it wasn’t the right time for former presiden…
RE
02:27pRanil wickremesinghe says it will be months before sri lankans b…
RE
02:26pSri lanka president sees long road to securing economic stabilit…
RE
02:17pKENTUCKY FLOODS KILL AT LEAST 26, LIKELY MORE : gov
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China's factory activity contracts unexpectedly in July - official PMI
2China's factory activity contracts unexpectedly in July as COVID flares..
3Physical flows through Nord Stream 1 steady at 13.1 Mln kWh/h
4Lufthansa pilots vote for industrial action over pay
5China air force, referring to Taiwan, says it can safeguard 'territoria..

HOT NEWS