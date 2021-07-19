Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Kentucky is Now Home to Production of the Fastest Growing Segment in Refrigeration After Completion of $60 Million Investment

07/19/2021 | 10:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Investment at Appliance Park includes production of 4-door refrigerators, conversion to a low global warming potential refrigerant and more than 245 new manufacturing jobs

GE Appliances (GEA), a Haier company, is opening its newest production line making 4-door refrigerator models – the fastest-growing segment in high-end refrigeration – at its Louisville-based headquarters and largest U.S. manufacturing site. More than 245 new manufacturing jobs have been added to support the new production line.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210719005535/en/

GE Appliances President and CEO Kevin Nolan welcomes Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and Mayor Greg Fischer to a refrigeration investment event at Appliance Park, the company's headquarters in Louisville KY (Photo: GE Appliances, a Haier company)

GE Appliances President and CEO Kevin Nolan welcomes Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and Mayor Greg Fischer to a refrigeration investment event at Appliance Park, the company's headquarters in Louisville KY (Photo: GE Appliances, a Haier company)

“Since 2016, GE Appliances has invested $1 billion in new products, technology and its U.S. operations, and created more than 2,000 new jobs, with close to 1,000 new jobs in Louisville,” said Kevin Nolan, president and chief executive officer for GE Appliances. “We are committed to growing our manufacturing footprint in the United States to serve customers faster and better. This investment demonstrates our commitment to becoming the leading appliance manufacturer in the U.S. We are thrilled to produce these high-end refrigerators in the United States.”

The $60 million investment, which increases manufacturing capacity, enhances the company’s ability to meet consumer demand and positions GEA for long-term growth.

“GE Appliances has a long history as an innovator and jobs-creator here in Louisville, and with today’s announcement is showing a renewed commitment to our commonwealth, our people and our growing manufacturing industry,” said Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, who also attended the event. “With more than 245 new jobs for Kentuckians, we are furthering our positive momentum and growth as we continue to build an economy that works for every Kentucky family.”

Despite the pandemic, the GEA refrigeration team successfully navigated many challenges as they worked to design and install the new line.

“The completion of this investment shines a light on the dedication of our workforce,” stated Bill Good, vice president of manufacturing for GE Appliances. “The plant expansion was completed during COVID, while suppliers and vendors were unable to travel to the plant and product demand was a record levels. Our teams worked tirelessly to ensure progress without disrupting production.”

Product innovation

The 4-door refrigerator consists of a traditional fresh food area, a freezer and a convertible section that can be used as either a freezer or refrigerator. The plant will also add new quad-door and counter-depth models to its line-up in the future.

Product sustainability

The investment also marks another milestone in GEA’s ongoing commitment to creating more sustainable products and manufacturing processes. These new refrigerators use R600a, a low global warming potential refrigerant. These models are environmentally friendly refrigerators that help reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

  • In 2008, GEA was the first appliance manufacturer to apply for and receive approval from the Environmental Protection Agency to begin using HFC-free refrigeration gases.
  • In 2011, GEA launched the use of an HFC-free foam insulation in its refrigerators and freezers.
  • In 2012, GEA introduced the first-ever HFC-free refrigerator in the U.S.

GEA’s operations in Kentucky generate an annual economic impact of $11 billion and led to 15,000 additional jobs in the state. To learn more about the open manufacturing positions at Appliance Park, go to www.MakeItAtThePark.com.

About GE Appliances

GE Appliances strives to make the world a better place, and its team is committed to leading in the communities where employees live and work. A purpose-rooted and passion-driven organization, GE Appliances believes there is always a better way. It sells products under the Monogram®, Café™, GE Profile™, GE® Appliances, Haier, and Hotpoint brands. Products include refrigerators, freezers, cooking products, dishwashers, washers, dryers, air conditioners, water filtration systems, water heaters and small appliances. For more information, visit www.geappliancesco.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
10:18aBIODESIGN INNOVATION LABS : Meet the team developing an affordable alternative for prolonged manual ventilation
PU
10:18aITALIAN WINE BRANDS S P A : IWB – Shareholders' Meeting on second call
PU
10:18aHeathrow Finance Plc Requests Waiver of Debt Covenant
DJ
10:17aWYLD : East-West Seed and Wyld Networks Announce a Partnership to deliver satellite IoT for agriculture in South East Asia
AQ
10:17aTSX eyes worst day in 5 months as energy stocks drop
RE
10:17aHEIDELBERG PHARMA : Paul Ehrlich Institute Allows Heidelberg Pharma to Start a Phase I/IIa Clinical Trial with ATAC Candidate HDP-101
EQ
10:17aGruppo San Donato, Italy's leading private hospital group, and Kenya sign an agreement to strengthen the East African's local health care
GL
10:17aDGAP-ADHOC : Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft: Vossloh raises sales guidance for full-year 2021, EBIT margin guidance confirmed
DJ
10:16aFIRST QUANTUM MINERALS : TSX eyes worst day in 5 months as energy stocks drop
RE
10:16aHOUSTON NATURAL RESOURCES : HNRC Projects Strong Second Quarter Earnings
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ASTRAZENECA PLC : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : China frictions steer electric automakers away from rare earth magnets
3FTSE 100 : FTSE 100 hits two-month low on virus, economic recovery fears
4AVIVA PLC : COVID-19 surge sparks bond rally, stocks on worst run in 18 months
5THE LATEST FROM LONDON: Freedom Day

HOT NEWS