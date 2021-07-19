Kentucky is Now Home to Production of the Fastest Growing Segment in Refrigeration After Completion of $60 Million Investment

Investment at Appliance Park includes production of 4-door refrigerators, conversion to a low global warming potential refrigerant and more than 245 new manufacturing jobs

GE Appliances (GEA), a Haier company, is opening its newest production line making 4-door refrigerator models – the fastest-growing segment in high-end refrigeration – at its Louisville-based headquarters and largest U.S. manufacturing site. More than 245 new manufacturing jobs have been added to support the new production line.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210719005535/en/

GE Appliances President and CEO Kevin Nolan welcomes Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and Mayor Greg Fischer to a refrigeration investment event at Appliance Park, the company's headquarters in Louisville KY (Photo: GE Appliances, a Haier company)

“Since 2016, GE Appliances has invested $1 billion in new products, technology and its U.S. operations, and created more than 2,000 new jobs, with close to 1,000 new jobs in Louisville,” said Kevin Nolan, president and chief executive officer for GE Appliances. “We are committed to growing our manufacturing footprint in the United States to serve customers faster and better. This investment demonstrates our commitment to becoming the leading appliance manufacturer in the U.S. We are thrilled to produce these high-end refrigerators in the United States.”

The $60 million investment, which increases manufacturing capacity, enhances the company’s ability to meet consumer demand and positions GEA for long-term growth.

“GE Appliances has a long history as an innovator and jobs-creator here in Louisville, and with today’s announcement is showing a renewed commitment to our commonwealth, our people and our growing manufacturing industry,” said Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, who also attended the event. “With more than 245 new jobs for Kentuckians, we are furthering our positive momentum and growth as we continue to build an economy that works for every Kentucky family.”

Despite the pandemic, the GEA refrigeration team successfully navigated many challenges as they worked to design and install the new line.

“The completion of this investment shines a light on the dedication of our workforce,” stated Bill Good, vice president of manufacturing for GE Appliances. “The plant expansion was completed during COVID, while suppliers and vendors were unable to travel to the plant and product demand was a record levels. Our teams worked tirelessly to ensure progress without disrupting production.”

Product innovation

The 4-door refrigerator consists of a traditional fresh food area, a freezer and a convertible section that can be used as either a freezer or refrigerator. The plant will also add new quad-door and counter-depth models to its line-up in the future.

Product sustainability

The investment also marks another milestone in GEA’s ongoing commitment to creating more sustainable products and manufacturing processes. These new refrigerators use R600a, a low global warming potential refrigerant. These models are environmentally friendly refrigerators that help reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

In 2008, GEA was the first appliance manufacturer to apply for and receive approval from the Environmental Protection Agency to begin using HFC-free refrigeration gases.

In 2011, GEA launched the use of an HFC-free foam insulation in its refrigerators and freezers.

In 2012, GEA introduced the first-ever HFC-free refrigerator in the U.S.

GEA’s operations in Kentucky generate an annual economic impact of $11 billion and led to 15,000 additional jobs in the state. To learn more about the open manufacturing positions at Appliance Park, go to www.MakeItAtThePark.com.

About GE Appliances

GE Appliances strives to make the world a better place, and its team is committed to leading in the communities where employees live and work. A purpose-rooted and passion-driven organization, GE Appliances believes there is always a better way. It sells products under the Monogram®, Café™, GE Profile™, GE® Appliances, Haier, and Hotpoint brands. Products include refrigerators, freezers, cooking products, dishwashers, washers, dryers, air conditioners, water filtration systems, water heaters and small appliances. For more information, visit www.geappliancesco.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210719005535/en/