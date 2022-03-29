Log in
Kentucky senate passes abortion restrictions, could slash access within weeks

03/29/2022 | 05:59pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: An anti-abortion sign hangs on a fence in front of Covington Catholic High School in Park Hills

(Reuters) - Kentucky lawmakers on Tuesday passed a bill containing several provisions that abortion rights advocates say could severely restrict or essentially end access to the procedure in the state.

The measure includes a requirement that fetal remains be cremated or interred, and also calls for a combination birth-death or stillbirth certificate to be issued for each abortion.

Approved by the state senate on Tuesday, the bill was previously passed by the House of Representatives. It is likely to be enacted even if Democratic Governor Andy Beshear vetoes it. The senate Republicans' supermajority could override a veto and make the law effective immediately.

(Reporting by Gabriella Borter; Editing by Bill Berkrot)

By Gabriella Borter


© Reuters 2022
