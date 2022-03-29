Kentucky senate passes abortion restrictions, could slash access within weeks

The measure includes a requirement that fetal remains be cremated or interred, and also calls for a combination birth-death or stillbirth certificate to be issued for each abortion.

Approved by the state senate on Tuesday, the bill was previously passed by the House of Representatives. It is likely to be enacted even if Democratic Governor Andy Beshear vetoes it. The senate Republicans' supermajority could override a veto and make the law effective immediately.

By Gabriella Borter