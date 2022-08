Revenue rose 76% in the first half of 2022 compared to the first half of 2021, but operating costs increased 53% over the same period.

Kenya Airways executives told a briefing that fuel prices were a major cost driver in the first half of 2022. The latest period's pretax loss would have been 3.328 billion shillings with last year's fuel prices, they said.

($1 = 119.7500 Kenyan shillings)

