Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Kenya, Nigeria central bankers criticise crypto, tout digital currencies

06/11/2022 | 05:41am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) - Cryptocurrencies pose risks to financial stability, but central bank digital currencies could solve problems such as bringing the poor into the financial system or cutting transaction costs, Kenyan and Nigerian central bankers said on Friday.

Nigeria's eNaira digital currency, introduced last October, is a boon for inclusion, Kingsley Obiora, deputy governor of the country's central bank, said on a virtual event moderated by the International Monetary Fund's Africa director Abebe Aemro Selassie.

Its launch - the first by an African central bank - was met with scepticism from industry experts and cryptocurrency users, and Obiora did not disclose how widely it is used.

Kenya could follow suit with its own digital currency to bring down payment and cross-border transaction costs, central bank governor Patrick Njoroge said.

Both central bankers were critical of cryptocurrencies, with Obiora saying they were not stable enough to be a payment method.

"The volatility it creates can become a source of instability in the system," he said.

Crypto assets have thrived in Nigeria, despite a ban on banks handling them since February 2021. They have also proved popular in Kenya, despite central bank warnings about their risks.

"There was a lot of hype," Njoroge said of cryptocurrencies, noting the relatively low number of transactions per second possible with bitcoin. He suggested crypto assets could be regulated as a "wealth product".

Njoroge said the central bank was assessing responses to a public consultation on a central bank digital currency.

Financial inclusion, he said, was a less pressing need than in Nigeria, given the high usage of mobile money in Kenya.

South Africa, which is involved in a digital currency pilot with Malaysia, Singapore and Australia, has also cited cross-border payments as a potential use.

Njoroge and Obiora said that fuel price inflation sparked by Russia's war in Ukraine was causing problems, with the Nigerian banker noting that ordinary people were suffering most.

"We are having a lot of pressure from this, let's say as collateral damage, particularly the price of fuel," Njoroge said. "We hope that the G7 will sort out the matter with the Russians and whoever else is exporting the oil and then bring down the price of that."

Kenya's central bank raised interest rates 50 basis points last month, the first increase in nearly seven years, to try to tame inflation.

Nigeria also raised its benchmark rate in May, with the 150 basis point hike the first in more than two years.

(Reporting by Rachel Savage; Editing by James Macharia Chege and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

By Rachel Savage


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:28aUkraine in control of Sievierodonetsk plant sheltering hundreds, governor says
RE
06:23aThousands to rally against gun violence in Washington, across U.S.
RE
06:21aUkraine hopes to save foreign soldiers sentenced to death, says lawmaker
RE
06:03aThousands to rally against gun violence in Washington, across U.S.
RE
05:51aFamiliar faces in presidential race promise new ways to fix Nigeria
RE
05:43aTunisia's central bank keeps key rate unchanged at 7%
RE
05:41aKenya, Nigeria central bankers criticise crypto, tout digital currencies
RE
05:40aNorthern Irish police charge man arrested over Irish foreign minister attack
RE
05:22aAlgeria to honour all its gas commitments with Spain, government says
RE
05:22aScholz calls for EU to open accession talks with North Macedonia and Albania
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. gasoline average price tops $5 per gallon in historic first
2Australia reaches settlement with France over scrapped submarine deal
3National Fertilizers : Contract for Cutting and re-welding of Channel S..
4NRx Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Breakthrough Therapy Designation..
5AM Resources Provides Update to Management Cease Trade Order

HOT NEWS