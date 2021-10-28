Kenya Secondary Education Quality Improvement Project - P160083

The development objective of the Secondary Education Quality Improvement Project for Kenya is to improve student learning in secondary education and transition from primary to secondary education, in targeted areas. The project comprises of four components. The first component, improving quality of teaching in targeted areas will address the critical supply-side issues that constrain teaching and learning, using a results-based financing (RBF) modality...

* The project abstract is drawn from the PAD, SAR or PGD and may not accurately reflect the project's current nature

