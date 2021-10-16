Kenya Social and Economic Inclusion Project - P164654

The development objective of the Social and Economic Inclusion Project for Kenya is to strengthen delivery systems for enhanced access to social and economic inclusion services and shock-responsive safety nets for poor and vulnerable households. It has three component. First component, Strengthening Social Protection Delivery Systems will support the enhancement of the existing Social Protection (SP) delivery systems established under the ongoing...

* The project abstract is drawn from the PAD, SAR or PGD and may not accurately reflect the project's current nature

