Latest News
Kenya Social and Economic Inclusion Project - P164654

10/16/2021 | 03:32am EDT
The development objective of the Social and Economic Inclusion Project for Kenya is to strengthen delivery systems for enhanced access to social and economic inclusion services and shock-responsive safety nets for poor and vulnerable households. It has three component. First component, Strengthening Social Protection Delivery Systems will support the enhancement of the existing Social Protection (SP) delivery systems established under the ongoing...

* The project abstract is drawn from the PAD, SAR or PGD and may not accurately reflect the project's current nature

Disclaimer

World Bank Group published this content on 15 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2021 07:31:00 UTC.


06:18aCHINA VANKE : Chinese property executives ask regulators for 'appropriate loosening' of restrictions - report
RE
06:02aBANK OF EAST ASIA : Fraudulent Mobile Phone SMS Notification
PU
06:02aNETAPP : Ensure ongoing success in the cloud with FlexPS
PU
06:02aNETAPP AND VMWARE CLOUD FOUNDATION MADE EASY - PART 4 : ONTAP Tools for VMware and supplemental storage
PU
05:42aStatements by Alternate Minister of Foreign Affairs Miltiadis Varvitsiotis, following his meeting with the Deputy Prime Minister for European Affairs of the Republic of North Macedonia, Nikola Dimitrov (Skopje, 14.10.2021)
PU
05:42aINFOSYS : Karnataka to Host the First Infosys Foundation India International Challenge 2021
PU
05:37aTIANGONG INTERNATIONAL : New crew docks at China's first permanent space station
AQ
05:32aWORLD FOOD DAY : Airbus' H125 helps protect East African crops from desert locusts
PU
05:02aSEMBCORP MARINE : Update on Situation at Westlite Jalan Tukang Dormitory
PU
04:42aKOHL : Technology Fueled Retail at Kohl's
PU
1Evergrande CEO in Hong Kong for restructuring, asset sale talks, source..
2Evergrande's $1.7 billion Hong Kong headquarters sale flops as buyer wi..
3Third electricity provider calls it quits in Singapore
4Evergrande's Swedish electric vehicle unit in sale talks, CEO says
5Singapore says no disruption to electricity supply after power provider..

