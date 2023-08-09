NAIROBI, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Kenya's central bank held its benchmark lending rate at 10.5% on Wednesday, its monetary policy committee said, citing falling inflation.

A Reuters poll of five economists had forecast that the bank was likely to hold the rate.

"Inflation is already within the target band, and is expected to decline further as food inflation is expected to come down," the committee said in a statement.

Policymakers hiked the rate by a percentage point at an off-cycle meeting in June, and the increase is being transmitted through the economy, it said.

Concerns have started to emerge that the tight stance could stifle credit and economic activity.

The Kenya Bankers Association, an umbrella lobby for commercial banks, had urged policymakers to hold rates at this month's meeting, citing the potential hit to economic activity.

"The sustenance of the current monetary policy stance... would be appropriate," the lobby said in a research note issued days before the meeting.

Private sector activity slowed sharply in July on the back of inflation, weakening of the local currency and anti-government protests. (Reporting by Duncan Miriri and George Obulutsa; Editing by Jan Harvey)