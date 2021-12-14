Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Kenya economy seen expanding 5% this year vs previous 4.5% forecast -World Bank

12/14/2021 | 08:23am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
An employee walks near empty Kenya Cane spirit bottles on a conveyor belt at the East African Breweries Limited factory in Ruaraka factory in Nairobi

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenya's economy is expected to expand 5% this year, a faster pace than previously forecast, and to grow around the same rate next year on the back of a rebound in some sectors, the World Bank said in a report on Tuesday.

GDP growth in the east African economy typically relies on robust activity in sectors like farming and services like tourism, banking and information and communication technology.

"The Kenyan economy has shown resilience to the COVID-19 shock, with output in 2021 rising above pre-pandemic levels," the World Bank said in its biannual report, adding real GDP growth this year would be 5%, higher than a June projection of 4.5%.

"The recovery has been supported by a revival in private consumption, against a backdrop of improving employment conditions and household incomes," the report said.

The bank forecast growth between next year and 2023 would be 4.9%, a small slowdown the bank attributed to a slower recovery in some sectors like international tourism and trade.

(Writing by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Bernadette Baum)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:28aINTERNATIONAL PROSPECT VENTURES : Expands Uranium Properties through Staking, Elliot Lake Uranium Camp, Ontario, Canada
PU
08:28aUK DEPARTMENT FOR BUSINESS ENERGY & INDUSTRIAL ST : Contracts for Difference and Capacity Market scheme update 2021
PU
08:23aKenya economy seen expanding 5% this year vs previous 4.5% forecast -World Bank
RE
08:23aOmicron Likely to Weigh More on BoE Decision Than Jobs, Inflation -- Analysis
DJ
08:21aS.Africa's Telkom CEO Maseko to step down earlier than planned
RE
08:19aUK to face more post-Brexit trade problems soon, IMF boss says
RE
08:18aSOUTH SUDAN : A doctor recalls trauma and triumphs with Covid-19 patients
PU
08:12aSterling strengthens vs weaker dollar as investors focus on Omicron
RE
08:09aKKR says it has set no deadline to start due diligence on TIM's bid
RE
08:09a3M to combine food-safety business with Neogen
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla's Musk sells shares worth nearly $13 bln
2Stocks cling to gains ahead of slew of cenbank meetings
3Apple closes in on $3 trillion market value
4Analyst recommendations: Adobe, eBay, Ford, Home Depot, Walmart...
5Analysis: Murdoch emails loom large in billion-dollar election lawsuits..

HOT NEWS