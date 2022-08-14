Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Kenya election body: Ruto's party wins governorship of Kenya's capital

08/14/2022 | 04:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A views shows posters of Kenya's Deputy President William Ruto and presidential candidate on top of the Silverline Butchery restaurant in Eldoret

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Deputy President William Ruto's party has won the governorship of Kenya's capital Nairobi, the election commission announced on Sunday, handing Ruto's party control of East Africa's wealthiest city.

Johnson Sakaja, a former senator for Nairobi, won the race in Tuesday's election, announced Nairobi county returning officer Albert Gogo.

(Reporting by George Obulutsa; Writing by Katharine Houreld; Editing by Frances Kerry)

By George Obulutsa


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:26aSaudi aramco ceo there is some expectation that there might be…
RE
03:24aSAUDI ARAMCO CEO : We are doing our part, others globally need to…
RE
03:23aSAUDI ARAMCO CEO : We are deeply concerned about lack of investmen…
RE
03:22aSAUDI ARAMCO CEO : We are confident of our ability to ramp up to 1…
RE
03:21aSAUDI ARAMCO CEO : Whenever we are asked by the government to go…
RE
03:20aSaudi aramco ceo if china covid restrictions ease, aviation dem…
RE
03:18aSaudi aramco ceo global oil demand is healthy…
RE
03:15aARAMCO CEO : Saudi oil production capacity increase will come gra…
RE
03:12aSaudi aramco ceo global spare capacity is less than 2mbpd and d…
RE
03:04aSeven hurt in gun attack on Jewish worshippers' bus in Jerusalem
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, 'India's Warren Buffett', dies at 62
2Saudi Aramco profit soars on higher prices and refining margins
3Russia's war priority: reorient units to strengthen southern Ukraine, U..
4Ukraine targets Russian soldiers threatening Europe's largest nuclear p..
5U.S. congressional delegation to visit Taiwan from Sunday

HOT NEWS