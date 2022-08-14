Kenya election body: Ruto's party wins governorship of Kenya's capital
08/14/2022 | 04:20am EDT
NAIROBI (Reuters) - Deputy President William Ruto's party has won the governorship of Kenya's capital Nairobi, the election commission announced on Sunday, handing Ruto's party control of East Africa's wealthiest city.
Johnson Sakaja, a former senator for Nairobi, won the race in Tuesday's election, announced Nairobi county returning officer Albert Gogo.
(Reporting by George Obulutsa; Writing by Katharine Houreld; Editing by Frances Kerry)