Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Kenya eyes lower local and foreign borrowing targets as it cuts deficit

01/19/2023 | 01:51am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NAIROBI, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Kenya will set a net external financing target of 198.6 billion shillings ($1.60 billion), or 1.2% of its gross domestic product, for its 2023/24 financial year ending in June, the ministry of finance said in a draft budget policy statement.

The government will aim for a net domestic borrowing target of 496.6 billion shillings, or 3% of GDP, for the same period, it said in the policy statement.

The new targets are lower than those set for the current financial year, which stood at 280 billion shillings from external sources and 581 billion shillings locally.

President William Ruto's administration, which came into office last September, plans to slash the budget deficit to 4.3% of GDP in the 2023/24 financial year, from an estimated 5.8% in the current period, before cutting it further to 3.6% in the 2026/27 period. ($1 = 123.9500 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Christian Schmollinger)


© Reuters 2023
Latest news "Economy"
02:15aMalaysia central bank surprises by holding key rate at 2.75%
RE
02:15aDeliveroo achieves approximate breakeven in second half
RE
02:14aEuroGroup Laminations to launch Milan IPO next month
RE
02:13aOnline retailer Boohoo sales drop 11% in Christmas period
RE
02:11aMr Kipling-maker Premier Foods records higher Q3 sales
RE
02:10aRussia's FSB opens spying case against U.S. citizen
RE
02:04aPilots fail to cash in on air traffic revival -global survey
RE
02:02aSouth Korean shares rise on strong foreign buying; Samsung Elec jumps
RE
02:00aCOVID-hit Chinese factories eye gradual recovery after Lunar New Year break
RE
02:00aHellman & Friedman weighs options for Italy's TeamSystem -sources
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Marketmind: Turbulence
2China stocks muted ahead of Lunar New Year holidays
3Dollar climbs on safe haven bids; yen regains footing as speculators ta..
4Eolus and PNE start co-developing offshore wind in Latvia
5China's 2022 gold output climbs, consumption weakens

HOT NEWS