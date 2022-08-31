Kenya inflation at 8.5% y/y in August, highest in five years

The August figure was the highest rate of inflation seen in Kenya since June 2017, when it was at 9.2%.

Like in other parts of the world, Kenyan inflation has accelerated in recent months, from just above 5% at the start of 2022, mainly due to the knock-on effects of increases in the international prices of crude oil.

Month-on-month inflation was at 0.4% in August compared with 0.7% in July, the statistics office said.

(Reporting by Estelle Shirbon and George ObulutsaEditing by James Macharia Chege)