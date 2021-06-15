Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Kenya picks Citi, JP Morgan as book-runners for Eurobond issue - IFR

06/15/2021 | 04:49am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenya has appointed Citi and JP Morgan as joint book-runners for a dollar-denominated sovereign bond issue, and I&M Bank and NCBA Group as co-managers, Refinitiv's capital markets news service IFR said on Tuesday.

IFR said meetings with investors had started over the bond, which will have a 12 to 15-year tenor, but did not give more details.

There was no immediate comment from the ministry of finance.

The ministry first announced plans for the $1 billion Eurobond in March, as well as for a separate 1-billion-euro bond.

The East African economy has been pushing to secure funds from abroad to fill a gaping budget deficit before its financial year closes at the end of this month.

It also plans to issue the euro-denominated sovereign bond in its 2021/22 fiscal year (July-June), to manage liquidity, due to previously issued bonds starting to mature.

Last week, Finance Minister Ukur Yatani presented the 2021/22 budget to parliament, with a deficit of 7.5% of gross domestic product, reduced from 8.7% for the current fiscal year ending this month.

(Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Pravin Char)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:00aEXPLAINER : Why is India losing sleep over record high vegetable oil prices?
RE
05:00aShares in record-setting spree as Fed meeting looms
RE
04:58aExplainer-What happened at China's Taishan nuclear reactor?
RE
04:58aGlencore head of oil says he sees refining margins remain under pressure in q3
RE
04:57aIKEA fined $1.2 million in French employee spy case
RE
04:56aShares in record-setting spree as Fed meeting looms
RE
04:56aITC INTERNATIONAL TRADE CENTRE  : Hearing the voices of Iraqi farmers
PU
04:55aBritain and Australia announce free trade deal, Johnson hails 'new dawn'
RE
04:54aOIL AND GAS : environmental submissions and determinations
PU
04:54aUK DEPARTMENT FOR BUSINESS ENERGY & INDUSTRIAL ST  : Weekly road fuel prices
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Gold steadies on dollar retreat; focus on Fed meeting
2AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : After 17 years, truce nears in U.S.-Europe jet subsidy war
3Shares in record-setting spree as Fed meeting looms
4WHAT INVESTORS ARE WATCHING FROM THE FED: taper talk and inflation
5Shares in record-setting spree as Fed meeting looms

HOT NEWS