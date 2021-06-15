Kenya picks Citi, JP Morgan as book-runners for Eurobond issue - IFR

IFR said meetings with investors had started over the bond, which will have a 12 to 15-year tenor, but did not give more details.

There was no immediate comment from the ministry of finance.

The ministry first announced plans for the $1 billion Eurobond in March, as well as for a separate 1-billion-euro bond.

The East African economy has been pushing to secure funds from abroad to fill a gaping budget deficit before its financial year closes at the end of this month.

It also plans to issue the euro-denominated sovereign bond in its 2021/22 fiscal year (July-June), to manage liquidity, due to previously issued bonds starting to mature.

Last week, Finance Minister Ukur Yatani presented the 2021/22 budget to parliament, with a deficit of 7.5% of gross domestic product, reduced from 8.7% for the current fiscal year ending this month.

(Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Pravin Char)