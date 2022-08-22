Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Kenya's Odinga to challenge presidential poll result in court today -lawyer

08/22/2022 | 04:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Supporters of Kenya's opposition leader Odinga gather as his legal team prepares to file a petition challenging the presidential election result

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenya's veteran opposition leader Raila Odinga will challenge the results of this month's presidential election in the Supreme Court on Monday, his legal team said, the latest twist in a political clash that has gripped East Africa's powerhouse.

"Yes we shall," lawyer Paul Mwangi replied to a Reuters query by text.

Last week the election commissioner declared Deputy President William Ruto had won the election by a slim margin, but four out of seven election commissioners dissented, saying the tallying of results had not been transparent.

This is Odinga's fifth stab at the presidency; he blamed several previous losses on rigging. Those disputes triggered violence that claimed more than 100 lives in 2017 and more than 1,200 lives in 2007.

In 2017, the Supreme Court overturned the election result and ordered a re-run, which Odinga boycotted, saying he had no faith in the election commission.

This time, Odinga is backed by the political establishment. President Uhuru Kenyatta endorsed Odinga's candidacy after falling out with Ruto after the last election.

At stake is control of East Africa's wealthiest and most stable nation, home to regional headquarters for firms like General Electric, Google, and Uber. Kenya also provides peacekeepers for neighbouring Somalia and frequently hosts peace talks for other nations in the turbulent East Africa region.

(Reporting by Katharine Houreld; Editing by Toby Chopra)

By Katharine Houreld


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. -2.46% 117.21 Delayed Quote.-19.08%
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -0.45% 452.4 Real-time Quote.-15.31%
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY -1.88% 77.72 Delayed Quote.-17.73%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX -0.59% 148.29 Real-time Quote.-14.81%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:11aBrent crude futures fall by more than $2 to $94.65/bbl…
RE
04:09aJinkoSolar's Sichuan plants halted temporarily due to power rationing
RE
04:07aKazakh oil exports via Russia hit by damaged equipment
RE
04:03aGulf buy now, pay later firm Tamara says it raised $100 million
RE
04:02aUK trial lawyers back indefinite strike action from Sept. 5
RE
04:01aKenya's Odinga to challenge presidential poll result in court today -lawyer
RE
03:59aEuro zone bond yields fall but still close to multi-week highs
RE
03:57aSterling slips to fresh mid-july low vs u.s. dollar, last down 0…
RE
03:57aRussian rouble weakens from near 4-week high vs dollar
RE
03:49aGunmen in Nigeria kidnap four Catholic nuns on highway
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1German exports beyond the EU slump in July
2UnitedHealth, Amazon among bidders for Signify Health- reports
3Forecast for Powell's mountain resort trip: High inflation, limited vis..
4European shares drop on hawkish ECB signals
5News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

HOT NEWS