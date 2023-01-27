Advanced search
  Homepage
  News
News
 

Kenya's Safaricom elects Adil Khawaja as chairman

01/27/2023 | 03:33am EST
Safaricom launches 5G fixed-wireless network in Kenya

NAIROBI (Reuters) - The board of Kenya's biggest telecoms operator Safaricom has elected Adil Khawaja as its chairman, the company said on Thursday.

Khawaja, who is a lawyer, replaces John Ngumi, who resigned from the board of the company that is partly owned by South Africa's Vodacom and Britain's Vodafone, in December.

He has previously served on boards of other Kenyan firms, Safaricom said in a statement signed by CEO Peter Ndegwa. These included Kenya Power and lender KCB.

Among the projects he will help shepherd at Safaricom, which is the most profitable company in East Africa, is the scaling up of operations in neighbouring Ethiopia, after the launch of its network there last year.

(Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Sharon Singleton)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -0.29% 495.68 Real-time Quote.8.54%
DOW JONES SOUTH AFRICA(ZAR) 0.79% 2133.45 Real-time Quote.8.00%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 0.02% 166.52 Real-time Quote.8.91%
SAFARICOM PLC -1.27% 23.25 End-of-day quote.-3.73%
VODACOM GROUP LIMITED -0.86% 121.5 End-of-day quote.-0.98%
VODAFONE GROUP PLC -0.23% 92.14 Delayed Quote.9.62%
