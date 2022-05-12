Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Kenya's Safaricom optimistic on Ethiopia as profits jump

05/12/2022 | 05:45am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A pedestrian walks on a sideway outside the Safaricom mobile phone customer care centre in the central business district of Nairobi

NAIROBI (Reuters) -Kenya's biggest telecoms operator Safaricom is encouraged by the positive outlook in Ethiopia and plans to start operations there this year, its chief executive said on Thursday after reporting a 13.5% rise in group operating profit.

The company, which is partly owned by South Africa's Vodacom and Britain's Vodafone, secured a licence to operate in neighbouring Ethiopia a year ago, but is yet to launch operations there.

Safaricom said in November that the war that broke out in 2020 between the Ethiopian government and Tigray People's Liberation Front could affect its initial target of breaking even within four years of the subsidiary's launch.

"Ethiopia has experienced some unforeseen and unprecedented circumstances since our licence award," Safaricom's CEO Peter Ndegwa told an investor briefing on Thursday.

"We are encouraged though by the positive outlook to Ethiopia's security and political situation, and the return to normal economic activity in most of the areas in the country," he said.

The group will still launch commercial operations there this year, he added.

To supplement its network, which will launch with 1,000 base transmission stations, Safaricom will connect to and eventually share towers with state telecoms firm Ethio Telecom, he said.

"That is an important part of our ability to launch," he said, adding that a deal on the tower network will be done by the end of this month.

The Ethiopian telecoms regulator signed off on the plan for the firms to share infrastructure last month.

Safaricom's earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) jumped to 109.1 billion Kenyan shillings ($940.52 million) in its year to the end of March, driven by its financial services business, it said.

In its home market, service revenues rose 12.3%, with revenue from mobile money platform M-Pesa surging by close to a third.

M-Pesa, launched as the world's first ever mobile phone-based money transfer service 15 years ago, has over the years grown to largely outpace revenues from data and voice.

Safaricom cut its final dividend by almost a fifth to 0.75 shillings and guided for EBIT to reach 87 billion to 93 billion shillings in its year to the end of next March.

($1 = 116.0000 Kenyan shillings)

(Reporting by George Obulutsa and Hereward Holland; Editing by Duncan Miriri and Jan Harvey)

By George Obulutsa and Hereward Holland


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:07aEurope refiners benefit from U.S. emergency oil stock releases
RE
06:05aSweden plans to send NATO application next week, Expressen daily says
RE
06:03aGazprom units in Germany finding alternatives to Russian gas - minister
RE
06:02aUkrainian hospital works overtime as trauma trains evacuate war-wounded
RE
06:02aScoot CEO Campbell Wilson appointed new head of Air India
RE
06:01aSTMicro sets bullish mid-term targets, shares rise
RE
06:00aN.Korea fires ballistic missile off east coast, S.Korea, Japan say
RE
05:58aEU says gas supply not at risk from Ukraine transit issue, blames Moscow
RE
05:58aChina Resources in talks to take Sihuan Pharma private at $3 billion valuation -sources
RE
05:54aPalestinian president blames Israel for Al Jazeera reporter's killing
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SoftBank's Vision Fund posts record $26 billion loss as tech stocks slu..
2Stocks in a tailspin, dollar soars as hard landing fears grow
3Disney path to subscriber success is outside U.S.; way to profit less c..
4Siemens to leave Russia due to Ukraine war, take hefty charge
5Varta : Quarterly Report Q1 2022

HOT NEWS