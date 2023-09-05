The loan, signed with a consortium comprising Standard Chartered Bank Kenya, Stanbic Bank, ABSA Bank Kenya and KCB Bank, has the option of being increased to 20 billion shillings, Safaricom said in a statement late on Monday.
The telecoms firm, which also has operations in Ethiopia, said in May its earnings before interest and tax fell 22% to 84.99 billion shillings in the year to March 31.
($1=145.7000 Kenyan shillings)
