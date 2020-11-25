Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Kenya's economic growth to rebound next year, World Bank says

11/25/2020 | 07:19am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenya's economic growth is expected to bounce back next year, the World Bank said on Wednesday, as it emerges from a projected decline in output this year caused by the coronavirus crisis.

East Africa's biggest economy is expected to contract by 1.0-1.5% this year as the COVID-19 pandemic pushes 2 million people into poverty and takes a toll on the government's finances, the World Bank said in a new report.

"The economy is projected to rebound relatively quickly in 2021, lifting real GDP by 6.9% year on year," the bank said in its twice a year review of the Kenyan economy, boosted by the resumption of learning in all educational institutions in January.

The government forecast 6.4% growth next year.

The World Bank said its forecast for growth in 2021 still faced significant risks, including the uncertainty around the length and severity of the pandemic, unpredictable weather conditions and the pace of the global economic recovery.

Kenya's economy contracted by 0.4% in the first half of this year, compared with an expansion of 5.4% a year earlier.

The bank said the pandemic increased poverty by 4 percentage points as incomes dropped and people were laid off from work.

"The unemployment rate increased sharply, approximately doubling to 10.4% in the second quarter," it said, citing official data.

Kenya's total debt jumped to 65.6% of gross domestic product in June this year from 62.4% a year earlier, the World Bank said, as the fiscal deficit widened.

The bank urged the government to take advantage of debt service relief offered by richer nations, to free up liquidity that would have gone into repayments.

Finance Minister Ukur Yatani told Reuters last week that the government planned to make a final decision soon on joining the G20's Debt Service Suspension Initiative (DSSI), aimed at helping poor countries weather the pandemic.

"As economic conditions allow, policy should progressively prioritise returning to a medium-term fiscal consolidation path," the World Bank said.

(Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Edmund Blair)

By Duncan Miriri


© Reuters 2020
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:33aOil extends gain on vaccine hope, weak dollar
RE
07:32aUK taking tough decisions for economy to bounce back, says PM Johnson
RE
07:31aCalifornia regulator flags concerns over PG&E's wildfire safety measures
RE
07:29aCENTRAL BANK OF KENYA : Press Release- Afro-Asia Fintech Festival Nairobi Online City Event December 2020
PU
07:26aPoland, Hungary should go to EU court on rule of law, not block budget, Commission says
RE
07:26aEUROPEAN COMMISSION DIRECTORATE GENERAL FOR EURO : EU disburses 400 million in macro-financial assistance to Georgia, Jordan and Moldova
PU
07:25aBritain eyes 'quick win' post-Brexit insurance reform, say BoE official
RE
07:19aEU must accept reality to move fisheries talks forward, says PM
RE
07:19aKenya's economic growth to rebound next year, World Bank says
RE
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AROUNDTOWN SA : AROUNDTOWN : announces 9m 2020 results in line with guidance, valuations further supported by ..
2DE LA RUE PLC : DE LA RUE : profit jumps seven-fold as turnaround plan bears fruit
3TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION : Ford orders 12 ultra-cold freezers to distribute COVID-19 vaccines to employees
4PLASTIC OMNIUM SE : PLASTIC OMNIUM : aims for world leadership in hydrogen mobility
5EUROSTOXX : European shares hover near nine-month highs on easing virus curbs, vaccine cheer

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ